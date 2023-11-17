What did Khairullah Hasein do? Amazon driver arrested over Buffalo Bills stadium hit and run crash

On the night of November 13, 2023, 32-year-old Khairullah Hasein of Buffalo was involved in a hit-and-run crash outside Highmark Stadium shortly before the Buffalo Bills game against the Denver Broncos kicked off.

The crash led to the death of a 65-year-old pedestrian from Rochester on Southwestern Boulevard, near Stadium Drive, while the Amazon delivery driver reportedly fled the scene.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reported that Khairullah Hasein is charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of Incident Resulting in Death. Hasein is due back in court on November 17 at 4:30 p.m. for a felony hearing.

Khairullah Hasein had his 9-year-old son in the car with him at the time of the crime

A press release by the Erie County District Attorney's Office stated that on November 13, 2023, at around 8:19 pm, officials with the Orchard Park Police Department and the sheriff's office responded to a report of an injured pedestrian.

Per the press release, the 65-year-old male victim, whom authorities have not publicly identified, was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center by an Orchard Park EMS ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

WHAM-TV reported that, as per Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, at the time of the crash, Khairullah Hasein was working as an Amazon delivery driver delivering items and had his 9-year-old son in the vehicle with him.

According to the report by WHAM-TV, troopers informed that a witness caught the license plate number of the striking car. Erie County District Attorney Flynn said,

"The police were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and do a preliminary investigation. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last night. He spent the night in jail and he was arraigned this morning in Orchard Park Town Court."

The report by WHAM-TV stated that as per New York State Police, Khairullah's alleged decision to escape the scene of the crash is the sole reason for him being charged.

"This could change in the future obviously, but if he would have stopped, there would have been no criminal charges. There is no indication at all that there was any speeding involved, reckless driving involved, not a cell phone, no drugs, no alcohol," Flynn said.

The press release by the Erie County District Attorney's Office mentions that District Attorney Flynn applauded the investigation of the case conducted by the Orchard Park Police Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and the Buffalo Police Department.

Law&Crime reported that Khairullah had been suspended from driving from Amazon. In a statement, a spokesperson from Amazon, Steve Kelly, said,

"This is a terrible incident and we'll support law enforcement as they investigate."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reported that if convicted of the charge, Khairullah Hasein can face a maximum sentence of 7 years of imprisonment.