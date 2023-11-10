What is Knee Liposuction? Condition explored as Brazilian reality TV star Luana Andrade dies at age 29

Famous Brazilian influencer and TV star Luana Andrade tragically passed away just after getting a knee liposuction from the Hospital São Luiz in Sao Paulo. Allegedly, the 29-year-old model had undergone surgery to remove fat from her knee on Monday, November 6, 2023, and later experienced a “respiratory event” just after.

The model, Luana Andrade, then went into cardiac arrest the same day. The hospital also revealed that upon conducting the tests, it was known that she had suffered blood clots in the veins and arteries. Due to the same, she was moved to the ICU and tragically passed away on Tuesday morning.

While the hospital report did not state anything about Luana Andrade’s botched knee liposuction, the death report stated that the model passed away due to pulmonary embolism. Luana’s boyfriend confirmed the news and stated:

“I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A piece of me is gone. It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess.”

As per Healthline, Knee Liposuction is the process of the excess removal of fat deposits from the knee. The procedure is usually done by targeting small areas and reducing the fat from the area, as, at times, mere exercise and diet may not be helpful. However, doctors also suggest that the process is a risky one, as apart from having potential benefits, it has its set of risks and complications.

Risk and procedure of Knee Liposuction explored as Luana Andrade dies due to botched surgery

Liposuction is a common procedure to remove fat from various body parts. One of the targeted body parts is the knees, for which, like many others, Luana Andrade had also gone. Healthline mentions how one must always consult a healthcare practitioner before going ahead with such surgeries so that they can closely examine if the candidate is suitable for the same.

The website stated:

“You may be a good candidate for knee liposuction if you have good skin elasticity and are at a weight that’s healthy for your body type. You may not be a good candidate for this procedure if you experience weight fluctuations or if you’re currently trying to lose weight.”

The process involves giving anaesthesia to the patient and then cutting small lines around the knees to insert a tube that will loosen the fat deposits around the area. Once the tube is in the targetted area, the doctors suck the excess fat through a vacuum-like device. While swelling is common in patients who undergo the procedure, many can suffer from severe side effects.

Some of these are bruising, loose skin, worsened appearance of cellulite, pigmentation, infections, blood vessel damage, and even excessive bleeding along with deep vein thrombosis, just like in the case of Luana Andrade.

As Luana Andrade passed away, tributes started floating from all parts of the globe, as fans, friends, family, and followers were left devastated after the loss of the young soul.