What did Kyle Knezevich do? EKU professor arrested for crimes against minors

An Eastern Kentucky University Aviation professor Kyle Knezevich was arrested on Friday, September 8, 2023, for allegedly abusing children. The Richmond Register reported that Kentucky State authorities accused the associate professor of illegally setting up a video camera in a men's bathroom. Knezevich is being charged with promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a s*x performance.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the abuse of minors. Discretion is advised.

Following the allegations, Eastern Kentucky University confirmed that Kyle Knezevich was placed on administrative leave. The associate professor of aviation formally resigned from his role at the university on September 7, 2023. The accusations against Knezevich currently remain under investigation.

The timeline of Kyle Knezevich's alleged crimes

The Eastern Kentucky University Police discovered a video camera in the men's bathroom of Whalen Technology Complex on Monday, September 5, 2023.

They claimed that they traced the device back to Kyle Knezevich. After seizing several devices, they determined that Kyle may have been trying to catch sight of people n*ked in the Whalen restrooms. The victims are said to have included children as young as 12.

When confronted by police officers, Knezevich supposedly confessed to them. In a statement, EKU detective Gina Smith discussed her conversation with the suspected predator.

Detective Smith said when she spoke to Kyle, he immediately claimed that he knew why she was there to speak with him. He told the detective that he had placed the camera in the restroom.

“The subject indicated he had done so for his own personal s*xual gratification," the detective noted.

The university was informed of the allegations against Kyle Knezevich on Tuesday, September 6, 2023. In an official statement released via ABC, the university discussed its response to the incident.

"Today, a former Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) employee was arrested for alleged criminal misconduct by the Eastern Kentucky University Police Department in coordination with the Kentucky State Police. On September 6, 2023, EKU officials were notified of criminal allegations involving Kyle Knezevich," the statement read.

It continued:

"Kyle Knezevich was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. On September 7, 2023, he tendered his letter of resignation. EKU is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials."

Since the victims were minors the police haven't released their names. However, according to Lex 18, there were supposedly multiple young victims caught on Kyle's camera.

According to the Richmond Register, the allegations against Kyle were particularly concerning for EKU parents due to his engagement with the students. For a brief period of time, he had reportedly served as an assistant swim coach at the school as well. As a result, there are concerns that the former EKU professor may potentially have further victims.