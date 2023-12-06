What did Landon Hazelwood do? OC teen arrested as two killed in Santa Fe crash

On the morning of November 5, 2023, 19-year-old Landon Hazelwood of Orange County was apprehended on suspicion of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) following a crash that led to the death of his two passengers.

The crash additionally forced the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs to close its southbound lanes for several hours. The Whittier Daily News reported that Landon Hazelwood suffered a laceration to his head in the crash. He was taken to a hospital before his arrest.

Authorities identified one of Landon Hazelwood's deceased passengers

Edmonton News reported that, as per the California Highway Patrol, on November 5, 2023, at about 1:39 a.m., a Honda Accord driven by Landon Hazelwood was speeding south on Interstate 5 when it went onto the shoulder and hit the rear of a parked semi-truck near Carmenita Road.

KTLA reported that it was unknown why the truck was parked, and as per authorities, the truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Patch reported that, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol, the two passengers in the Honda Accord were declared dead on the scene, and one of them had to be ejected from the vehicle. In an email to the outlet, the California Highway Patrol said:

"For unknown reasons, the Honda veered to the right and collided with the left rear of a stopped tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the freeway."

According to the report by the Patch, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Lance Paul Erskine of Fountain Valley.

KTLA reported that following the crash, a video from the scene spotted Landon Hazelwood conscious and speaking as he was taken to an ambulance. California Highway Patrol Sergeant Olivera mentioned the arrested driver and said:

"The driver was taken to UCI [Medical Center], and he’s been arrested for DUI."

Pacific Attorney Group reported that the identity of the second deceased passenger was not released pending notification of the next of kin.

California Highway Patrol sergeant described the crash as a "pretty bad one"

KTLA reported that following the crash, a SigAlert was issued for all lanes of the Southbound 5 Freeway at Carmenita Road, which led to extensive backups.

The Whittier Daily News reported that California Highway Patrol Officer Zachary Salazar said the SigAlert was initially issued for all lanes for an hour, followed by four lanes for four hours, and one lane for two hours. The alert was called off at 9:31 a.m.

According to the report by KTLA, California Highway Patrol Sergeant Olivera addressed the incident and said:

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and this is a pretty bad one."

New Santa Ana reported that, as per the Law Firm of Wallin & Klarich, if convicted of a felony DUI causing injury, one can face up to three years in county jail and up to $5,000 in court penalties with the possibility of suspension of driving privilege for up to three years.