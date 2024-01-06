What did Lee Carter do? Houston rapper arrested over holding pregnant woman captive for years

A local rapper from Houston, Texas, Lee Carter was taken into custody on Thursday, January 4, 2024. He was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and locking a woman in his garage for four years, according to court documents. The 52-year-old is also accused of s*xually assaulting the woman, according to ABC 13. He is currently booked into Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities stated that when they found the woman, she was incredibly malnourished. However, ABC 13 reported that the woman claimed that Lee Carter would s*xually assault her and force her to take drugs, including crack cocaine. The publication added that the Houston police are unsure where the woman is and in what condition. The police noted that they couldn't confirm if she was a victim of trafficking.

Houston rap artist, Lee Carter accused of holding a woman captive for several years

Lee Carter, a rapper from Houston, who goes by the stage name Viper, was arrested on Thursday, January 4, 2024, for allegedly kidnapping and holding a woman captive. According to Chron, court documents stated that a Houston Police Department officer arrived at Carter's house on April 7, 2023. The police officer was reportedly responding to a kidnapping in progress.

Court documents noted that the officer was in communication with a voice coming from a window from another side of the house that had an attached garage. The woman told the officer that she had been held captive by Lee for nearly four to five years.

Court records also showed that Carter allegedly gave the woman a dollar while she was panhandling in Almeda Genoa. According to ABC 13, the woman was pregnant when she was allegedly kidnapped.

She told police that Lee Carter asked her if she needed help and when she said yes, he asked her to get inside his car. He then drove her to his house on Perry Street in Houston. The woman added that since then she had been held captive in the house where Carter would s*xually assault her and force her to take drugs.

She went on to state that although she did try to escape a few times, she failed. The woman added that she was allowed to leave the garage to shower and was only given chips and snacks as meals but hadn't had a full meal in a long time.

When authorities found the woman, she was extremely malnourished and only weighed 70 pounds. They noted that the garage she was kept in was incredibly filthy and unhygienic.

The victim accused Carter of drugging her

Jedediah Beights, a neighbor told cops that they never witnessed anything wrong happening at Lee Carter's house. However, upon talking to Carter, they concluded that illegal activities had been taking place there. Beights mentioned that everything about the house gave them "a red flag."

"Everything from day one was a red flag. He didn’t do anything. That wasn’t a red flag." The neighbor added.

Jedediah went on to say that a year ago, the police had gone to his house claiming that someone had called from inside the house. They said that the person was either "kidnapped or not able to leave on her own."

Lee is currently charged with aggravated kidnapping, and a bail of $100,000 has been issued as well. The court has also decided upon a number of terms that Lee Carter has to follow if he is released. He can not contact the victim and always has to wear an ankle monitor.

As mentioned earlier, authorities do not know about the victim or the baby's whereabouts.