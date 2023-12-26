What is Level Three Mobilization? Pro-Palestine protesters spark outrage online as NYPD responds to Manhattan to stop fight with the police

News of many pro-Palestine protests allegedly turning hostile in New York City has left several netizens stunned. The apparently hostile demonstration resulted in multiple arrests, as protestors reportedly engaged in violent altercations with police authorities. The Daily Mail reported that multiple police officers were also left injured due to these violent demonstrations.

As a result, the New York Police Department has requested a Level Three Mobilization. Level Three Mobilization is the second-highest alert level in the NYPD, which means all the special units will be called into action. This Level Three Mobilization also indicates that squad cars will be placed in the centre of the city to tackle the situation.

These developments came to light on Christmas day, following which, several clips began floating on social media, that reveal protestors chanting slogans like “long live the intifada.” The protestors also claimed in many videos that they have vowed to “cancel Christmas.” According to them, this is because Gaza has continued to suffer due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, even during the season of celebrations as well.

Hence, as the protests reportedly turned hostile, social media users also lashed out at the pro-Palestine demonstrators, as netizens were taken aback by their actions.

“They’re demonstrating to establish dominance”: Social media users lash out at pro-Palestine protestors as NYPD requests Level Three Mobilization

As protests got hostile during the festive time, the NYPD had to resort to Level Three Mobilization, since many protestors also blasted their chants over megaphones. As the police came in to settle them down, these officers were allegedly beaten and many were reportedly left injured.

As per The Daily Mail, the protest was allegedly organized by The People’s Forum, and the group had shared details about assembling around 11 am on Christmas day to speak up against the conditions in Gaza.

However, as the videos spread on social media, many claimed that the protests should have been peaceful. Others, meanwhile, believed that the protestors were apparently just trying to “establish dominance.” As a Twitter user, @rawsalerts posted about the same on Twitter, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users lash out at the protestors as the demonstrations turn violent on Christmas day. (Image via Twitter)

As the protestors reportedly tried to “cancel Christmas,” they garnered a lot of backlash, with many people demanding that the protests should have been peaceful. The NYPD is now gearing up for New Year’s Eve, as multiple pro-Palestine groups on social media are planning similar protests for December 31, 2023, and the first day of 2024.