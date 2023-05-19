What did Lex Lloyd do? Hempstead man sentenced to 14 years over selling narcotics at day care center

26-year-old Lex Lloyd was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault. Lloyd pleaded guilty to all the charges on February 15, and his sentencing took place on Monday, May 15, 2023. According to the Nassau County DA, Lex Llyod was accused of almost killing his girlfriend’s romantic partner in 2021.

Lloyd was also caught peddling drugs out of a fully functional daycare center and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Apart from the 14 years, he'll be required to spend five years after his release under supervision.

Police also discovered a significant quantity of drugs at Lex Lloyd’s residence. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Lloyd would use acetone to prepare cocaine in the daycare center’s play area.

Lex Lloyd sentenced to 14 years behind bars after he was convicted of trying to kill his girlfriend’s romantic partner

Lex Lloyd tried to kill his girlfriend’s romantic partner in 2021. He shot him in the back as the victim’s 3-year-old toddler sat in a car. According to the DA, the victim was Lex Lloyd’s girlfriend’s former partner. Authorities issued a search warrant to look into Lex Lloyd’s residence when he was caught peddling drugs outside a daycare center.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered 50 oxycodone pills, two narcotics presses, 520 grams of cocaine, and several bullets. According to Donnelly, Lloyd reportedly prepared drugs near children’s furniture and toys in the daycare. The District Attorney further added:

“Countless children were put at risk because of this defendant’s behavior. In separate incidents, Lex Lloyd further endangered another child by attacking a romantic rival, who was with his son, and nearly killing the man in February 2021.”

Lex Lloyd pleaded guilty to 13 charges in February 2023, including attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. The Nassau County District Attorney stated that Lloyd, along with several other individuals, was involved in the alleged drug trafficking ring in the daycare center.

Lloyd reportedly distributed drugs from his residence

Lloyd reportedly did the packaging and distribution of oxycodone and cocaine from his house on Pierson Avenue in Hempstead. During the investigation, it was revealed that Lloyd’s co-defendant Anthony Austin allegedly used a daycare center in Rosedale as well in the form of a drug den. Then District Attorney Madeline Singas said:

“In what appears to be a fully functional daycare center with children’s furniture, toys, and posters; this defendant was mixing drugs. Think about that, children were eating, playing, and being cared for in the same space where cocaine was being packaged.”

Singas additionally stated that it was terrifying that children were in such proximity to the horrific materials. Eric Murray, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), described the incident as extremely “disturbing.”

Authorities also confirmed that Lloyd was one of 40 individuals involved in a drug trafficking ring that was charged in March 2021, after an investigation was conducted by the DA’s office.

