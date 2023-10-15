 What did Logan Clark do? Charges against Jones County teacher explored

A former student teacher/substitute, Logan Clark, has been accused of allegedly having an illicit relationship with a student. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student. Clark was taken into custody on Thursday, October 12. Police are investigating the case and believe additional charges might be filed against Logan Clark.

Law enforcement officials revealed that they had gathered enough evidence to charge Clark. However, they have yet to reveal many details regarding the case or the charges against Clark.

On Thursday, October 12, Logan Clark, a former student teacher/substitute, was taken into custody for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Jones County deputies arrested the Pink Hill resident and charged him with indecent liberties with a student. According to authorities, they received a report of the possibility of such a relationship on Tuesday. That was when authorities began investigating the case and reportedly gathered sufficient evidence to charge Clark.

It has been revealed that Clark worked as a student teacher at Jones Senior High School. He was employed in the Agriculture Education Department. Authorities have revealed that they are working with the district attorney's office to determine if additional charges are to be filed against 23-year-old Clark.

Jones Senior FFA Chapter's Facebook page has stated that Clark was a former North Lenoir FFA Chapter member. He was majoring in Agriculture Education at the University of Mount Olive. Not a lot of additional details regarding the case are available right now. No information regarding his bond details has been revealed to the public as of now. Law enforcement officials said that the case is currently an ongoing investigation.

A similar case involving an illicit relationship with a student surfaced months prior to Logan Clark's case

The alleged case took place a few months after 34-year-old Kaitlin Glover was accused of establishing an illicit relationship with a student. She was facing multiple charges, including felony lewdness with a child and charges of being a school employee in a position of authority while engaging in s*x with a pupil over the age of 16.

Glover allegedly used to send inappropriate images to the child through Snapchat. According to her arrest report,

"Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat. The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her or she would kill herself if she told the police."

Logan Clark's case has put impact on the community. Authorities are trying to unearth additional details regarding the case, to ensure if more charges need to be filed against the former teacher. Along with gathering evidence, authorities have allegedly conducted interviews that made them consider Clark as a suspect.