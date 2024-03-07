What did Lucy Haughey do? Come Dine With Me winner accused of being abusive toward Joanne Bell in Glasgow's Queen's Park

Lucy Haughey, the winner of Come Dine With Me, has come under scrutiny, following allegations of past abusive behavior towards Joanne Bell in Glasgow's Queen's Park. According to court documents, in 2022, Haughey was allegedly abusive towards Bell, and her course of conduct had reportedly caused fear to Ms Bell.

Following the alleged abusive behavior, the court found her guilty and fined her £515 ($650) on March 7, 2024, for harassing Joanne Bell. Lucy Haughey has been ordered not to contact Bell under a five-year non-harassment order and will have to serve 234 hours of unpaid work, as reported by Metro News. Haughey, 43, won the Channel 4 cooking show in 2017.

Accusations against Come Dine With Me winner Lucy Haughey explored

The incident purportedly occurred in Glasgow's Queen's Park in 2022, leading to a controversy surrounding Lucy Haughey. In an incident that involved the local police, Haughey was convicted of threatening Bell at her residential area in the Glasgow area of Cathcart, as per reports.

Moreover, the Channel 4 cooking show winner reportedly also shouted and swore at the police officers and 101 call handlers, including constables Marc Egan and Michael Hollywood. Later the same year, she was also seen harassing Bell in other public places in Glasgow, according to Metro News.

In 2022, Lucy Haughey was also convicted of repeatedly publishing social media posts about Bell. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Haughey was finally charged with harassing Bell. She had uttered offensive and abusive remarks towards Bell and her family, the Daily Record reports.

Sheriff Simone Sweeney ordered her to pay £515 ($650) fine and serve 234 hours of unpaid work. Under a five-year non-harassment order, she was ordered not to have any contact with Joanne Bell.

As per the Metro News, Lucy Haughey has been found guilty of harassing two women previously in 2017 and 2022. She was under the conviction of stalking another woman, Sharon Low, after she reportedly posted an abusive video of her on social media in 2022.

According to reports, Sharon Low was her former lover's ex, and Haughey was eventually banned from contacting Low. In 2017, she was convicted of stalking a social worker and was sentenced to community service.

Following the same year, Lucy Haughey made huge headlines after news broke of her having a physical relationship with a 15-year-old boy. According to the news report, the victim was her son's friend, whom she contacted via Facebook in 2016. As per the court documents, Haughey admitted the alleged relationship and said,

"I'm glad it was me and not a skinny, skanky 15-year-old schemy"

She was also given a three-year community payback with several conditions, including signatures on the sex offender register, and was forbidden to contact the boy or his family under a three-year non-harassment order, as Metro News reports.

Come Dine With Me winner Lucy Haughey is yet to respond publicly about her recent harrassment charges.