What did Matty Healy say about Ice Spice? Adam Friedland podcast clip sparks outrage online

The 1975 singer Matty Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast on February 9, 2023. During the appearance, producer Nick Mullen, Healy and Friedland made quite a few controversial remarks.

However, one of the remarks that caught the public eye was when the men discussed Ice Spice and her ethnicity. It made netizens question Matty Healy and the podcast.

jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? @MUNCHRIH it's crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them

Yungblud replied to the podcast and called out Healy in defense of Ice Spice.

This podcast episode got a lot of traction and is now trending as people are sharing their thoughts about it.

Matty Healy and two podcast hosts comment on Ice Spice's heritage and accent

The recent episode of The Adam Friedland Show podcast featured The 1975 singer Matty Healy. During the episode, Mullen, Friedland, and Matty Healy got into a heated conversation about the rapper Ice Spice.

At one point in the podcast episode, they even had an ill-advised debate about her heritage and ethnicity. The Munch singer was referred to as Hawaiian, Inuit, and Chinese. The trio also mocked all three accents in the flow of the conversation.

Everything I learn about Matty Healy is against my will. Can't stand him. He's mean and weird. Big red flags in this disgusting podcast conversation about Ice Spice.

Healy claimed that he had DMed Ice Spice. This sparked a conversation about her looks. One of them went as far as to say:

"She's like an Inuit Spice Girl...This cubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do Inuits talk like that?”

Post this remark, they burst out laughing. They mimicked the accents of each ethnicity they believed she belonged to, sparking much rage online.

Matty Healy added that was what Ice Spice was like.

The trio proceeded to talk about her and called her an "attractive woman who released one song". Much to listeners' disgust, one of the hosts asked Healy if he had slid into the rapper's DMs and asked her if she was an "Eskimo".

The comments faced minimal backlash when the episode first went on air, but Yungblud chimed in and made his comments on the podcast clear.

Yungblud brings the issue to the audience's attention and defends Ice Spice

Soon after the podcast aired, Yungblud tweeted about it and called out the hosts and Healy for their remarks on Ice Spice. However, when Healy saw the tweet, he responded to it with a video mocking the singer.

In the Instagram story, he chose to mock another accent, Yungblud's thick Yorkshire drawl. He also wrote the word "emo" across his face.

YUNGBLUD @yungblud love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who's blowing up. welcome to your 30's i guess …

In the video, he also said that he didn't stand for stuff but against it and that there isn't a particular thing he stands for. He added that he stands against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff."

Needless to say, Healy's remarks on Ice Spice and later on Yungblud have gone viral and he has gained a lot of traction on social media. As people wondered why he didn't face more criticism, the singer seemed unapologetic, which has only infuriated people.

Netizens have also taken to tagging him in tweets and educating him on Ice Spice's ethnicity.

ɖ @mattelipliner matty healy BEEN problematic and a real hazard to society but running his mouth on ice spice killed me.

. @aka_barb For those who are shocked over matt healy of 1975 being racist and mocking ice spice, be aware that he's used to assault his cameraman in each of his shows

ratbert hate account @kiwiburnerr matt healy is such a loser like how does he have such a huge female fanbase

m @notauntblazer jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? @MUNCHRIH it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them https://t.co/u1pGsbx64C matt healy i better not see you out in public https://t.co/307cfpQJ3F twitter.com/munchrih/statu… matt healy i better not see you out in public https://t.co/307cfpQJ3F twitter.com/munchrih/statu…

ʚɞ @klausfp matt healy i hope you weren’t making comments on ice spice, you’re the last person who should EVER have an opinion on anyone when you look 65 & 30 at the same time but also look like a cigarette matt healy i hope you weren’t making comments on ice spice, you’re the last person who should EVER have an opinion on anyone when you look 65 & 30 at the same time but also look like a cigarette

cami @camiiilouu jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? @MUNCHRIH it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them https://t.co/u1pGsbx64C matt healy u’ll burn in the darkest depths of hell. u shall never know light or release from ethereal damnation. no one will show u pity. thou shall not succumb to showing matt healy mercy as he was made to have misfortune before living, pain while living and misery after living twitter.com/munchrih/statu… matt healy u’ll burn in the darkest depths of hell. u shall never know light or release from ethereal damnation. no one will show u pity. thou shall not succumb to showing matt healy mercy as he was made to have misfortune before living, pain while living and misery after living twitter.com/munchrih/statu…

ali on the street 🪞 @fruityjhs jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? @MUNCHRIH it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them it’s crazy how these industry men hate on Ice Spice when she does nothing but show love and support to them https://t.co/u1pGsbx64C i need matt healy locked up actually...extremely ugly & disgusting racist man who's still riding off the same tiny wave of tumblr fame from 10 years ago twitter.com/MUNCHRIH/statu… i need matt healy locked up actually...extremely ugly & disgusting racist man who's still riding off the same tiny wave of tumblr fame from 10 years ago twitter.com/MUNCHRIH/statu…

Pepper, M.D. @peppercutsgrass 🏻 Nice knowing you, Matt I looked up to Matt Healy. I loved Matt Healy. I WORSHIPED Matt Healy. But not anymore. Now that he went on that disgusting, racist, sexist, homophobic, Trump loving, trans hating, podcast, I’m done with him for ever. 1975? More like Nineteen Seventy Bye🏻 Nice knowing you, Matt I looked up to Matt Healy. I loved Matt Healy. I WORSHIPED Matt Healy. But not anymore. Now that he went on that disgusting, racist, sexist, homophobic, Trump loving, trans hating, podcast, I’m done with him for ever. 1975? More like Nineteen Seventy Bye 👋🏻 Nice knowing you, Matt

Matty Healy has a huge fan following that seems to be questioning their decision to follow him.

The Ice Spice debate isn't The 1975 singer's first controversial run-in. He has been accused of giving a Nazi salute during one of his most recent viral performances. Fans even questioned whether he was anti-Semitic or doing it as a satire.

