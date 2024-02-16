What is the meaning of DSP ? Kanye West Vultures controversy explored as distributors get music taken down 

Kanye West's Vultures 1 album was removed from Apple Music and iTunes on Thursday afternoon. The Ty Dolla $ign collaboration was released through FUGA, a technology and distribution platform used by record labels. Although they initially removed the album from the platforms, it has since returned.

According to a statement FUGA shared with Billboard, they had received an offer to release Vultures 1 through their platform; however, they decided not to take the deal as they were "exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business."

Without naming Kanye West, the spokesperson then said to Billboard:

"On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated process, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems."

For those unfamiliar, DSP refers to the Digital Service Provider. These are companies that provide online services to their clients. Streaming platforms like Spotify, Netflix, and Apple Music, among others, are established DSPs.

Is Vultures 1 still on Spotify? Details revealed as Kanye West’s album gets removed from streaming platforms

According to Variety, the popular album had been removed from Apple Music and iTunes. However, singles from the album, like Talking/ One Again, featured North West, remained on the platforms. In hours, the album had returned to the applications thanks to Label Engine, who is now in charge of the distribution for Vultures 1.

According to The Daily Beast, Vultures 1 is available on Spotify. However, the album’s Good (Don’t Die) track was removed from the service after it received copyright complaints from Donna Summer’s estate. According to Music Tech, they revealed that Kanye West had used a portion of the late singer’s track, I Feel Love.

It was reported that a version of I Feel Love was heard under West’s lyrics: I’m Alive, I’m Alive, I’m Alive. The lyrics in the track I Feel Love, sung in the same style, go like- I feel love, I feel love, I feel love.

It was also reported to Billboard that Ye had asked Donna Summer’s estate for permission to use her song I Feel Love; however, he was denied. Donna Summer’s Instagram account also revealed that:

"he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement."

Before the release of the Vultures 1 album, the musician took to his Instagram account to post a screenshot of a DM he had received. In the same, a person told him:

"'Vultures 1' has been delivered on 2/9/2024. We will see it on DSPs over the next 24-48 hours."

Amid the album controversy, Kanye West unexpectedly took to his Instagram account to promote Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. He wrote online that he was:

"far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. I am not your enemy, ummm, I’m not your friend either, though, LOL."

Kanye West has been in the middle of numerous controversies due to his anti-Semitic remarks. This subsequently led to him becoming an independent artist who has been denied distribution services by numerous companies.

