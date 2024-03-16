What did Megan Blancada do? Model faces life in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with teen

In an important development at Adelaide Magistrates Court, Australian bikini model Megan Blancada, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse involving a teenage boy under the age of 16. On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Blancada acknowledged responsibility for the incident.

The alleged offenses, which occurred between 2021 and 2023 in Adelaide's outer north as per court documents, were brought to light by law enforcement. It reportedly involved a minor from a prestigious educational institution.

Megan Blancada's lawyer, Andrew Graham, conveyed her remorse outside the courtroom, stating:

"Ms. Blancada just wants to say she’s extremely sorry for what she has done. There’s a teenage victim in this matter, and she hopes that her pleading guilty this morning helps relieve any anxiety or stress he had about giving evidence (in a trial)."

Megan Blancada is contesting one of the charges against her

The model was also a young mother (Image via Getty)

Megan Blancada has been accused of having inappropriate physical relations with a teenager and having child exploitation materials on her phone. As per court documents, she planned to contest the latter charge.

Andrew Graham, the attorney representing her, informed Magistrate Simon Smart that his client was prepared to plead guilty to the abuse charge:

"My client will plead guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse and two indecent assaults."

This charge carries a sentence of life in prison. The sentence cannot be suspended or served under supervision at home.

Reportedly, Graham, the legal representative for Blancada, explained that she followed her bail requirements, adding that he plans to argue for a good behavior bond as a possible alternative punishment for Blancada's offense.

Blancada's arrest in November last year and the subsequent legal proceedings brought her into the public eye, sparking calls for her to be held responsible.

In February, parents from a private school raised concerns about Blancada, who dropped her son off there regularly. They urged the school to prevent Blancada from interacting with other students. However, the school allegedly took no action, prompting parents to express their dissatisfaction with the school's handling of the situation.

The upcoming court appearance in May regarding the child exploitation material charge adds further complexity to Blancada's legal situation. The sentencing submission date is expected to be set in the District Court in April.