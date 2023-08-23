What did Megyn Kelly say about Kim Kardashian? Journalist rips into reality star over her 'vapid vanity'

American journalist Megyn Kelly slammed Kim Kardashian after watching a scene from Hulu's reality television series The Kardashians. On August 22's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the 52-year-old personality, along with Jason Whitlock from BlazeTV, ripped into the SKIMS founder on taking her glam squad to DMV for a perfect driver's license photo.

The talk show presenter claims she is offended on "so many levels" by Kim's "vapid vanity" after seeing a video of the team criticizing the first photo before clicking another.

"I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons. It's not personal, I don't think she's evil, I just hate what she represents."

The clip played by Kelly for her viewers showed Kim Kardashian preparing to take a driver's license photo at a DMV. However, not just Kardashian but two members of her glam squad were also present in the building.

Whitlock said that the fact that only Kardashian's group and an employee remained at the DMV suggested that the star had requested that the government office open earlier or remain open longer just for her. In order to get the desired frame, Kardashian was also seen requesting that the DMV employee crop the images closer or further apart.

Megyn Kelly claimed Kim Kardashian is all about "appearances"

After she finished showing the clip to her viewers, Megyn Kelly slammed Kim Kardashian for not setting a good example for young girls and questioned her contribution to this world.

“Oh my god, that is stomach-turning. She’s all about appearances. That’s the only thing that matters to her, that’s it. Even her billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That’s her contribution to the world. I’m not saying it’s bad, but that’s where she’s making her money.”

Further criticizing Kardashian, Megyn Kelly said:

“I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money –looking at herself, and encouraging young girls in America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them. Because when you listen for 20 seconds, you’re revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman.”

Moreover, Kelly dragged Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, into the conversation and mocked the beauty mogul's law degree.

“She had a a mother who fed her to the wolves. Her fake law degree, which she didn’t get, was just a cover to make it seem like she was making an effort to be an intellectual, which she’s not and never will be. She’s about vapid vanity, and I object on so many different levels.”

This is not the first time that Megyn Kelly has slammed Kim Kardashian. In 2022, she called Kim "narcissistic" after she was ridiculed at the Los Angeles Rams game.

The 51-year-old former Today host said that the country was "getting sick of vain, 'rules don't apply to me' stars" like Kardashian who was booed after showing on the Jumbotron over the weekend.