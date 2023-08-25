What is Meningioma? Hersha Parady cause of death explored as GoFundMe raises more than $20,000 for 'Little House on the Prairie' star

Well-known actress Hersha Parady passed away on August 23, 2023, at the age of 78. Hersha's son Jonathan Peverall spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that his mom had been struggling with a brain tumor for a long time. Meanwhile, USA Today reported that the actress had also been diagnosed with meningioma in the past.

Meningioma is a very common tumor that grows from the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, called meninges, the Mayo Clinic reports. A meningioma could compress or squeeze the brain, nerves, and vessels around it.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about Parady's death. A Facebook post shared by the official page of Little House on the Prairie stated that Hersha brought to life the character of Alice Garvey.

"Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Hersha Parady. You will be deeply missed," the post read.

Actress Melissa E. Gilbert posted a picture of Hersha on Facebook and wrote that it was a great experience working with Hersha.

A GoFundMe page was launched to get help for Hersha Parady's meningioma

Hersha Parady died after a long battle with a brain tumor and had also been suffering from meningioma for a long time. A GoFundMe page was launched in July this year by her son Jonathan to get help for her medical expenses.

Hersha Parady's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Parady's GoFundMe description stated that meningioma had affected her memory, strength, and personality. It mentioned that Hersha was bedridden due to her health issue and she was having problems performing her basic activities every day.

"Upon seeing her condition during a recent visit to her home in Van Nuys, we decided to move her from Los Angeles to live with me and my family in Virginia, and while we are working to ensure she gets the medical help she needs, the costs associated with her care are mounting," the GoFundMe description went on to say.

Complications like memory loss, personality and sensory changes, and language difficulty could happen due to meningioma. Meningioma has a lineup of symptoms like vision changes, headache, and memory loss.

Hersha's son said that they preferred surgery but the recovery is going to take a long time. Jonathan added that the entire thing was going to cost a lot and that things were difficult for him considering the job that he had and the number of family members he was looking after.

Jonathan described his mother as an independent woman. Towards the end, it stated that any amount of donation would help her in Hersha's recovery. Donations worth $20,830 have been made so far.

Hersha Parady was active in the entertainment industry for a brief time

Hersha Parady appeared in a few TV shows since the 70s. She made her debut with two TV shows – Bearcats! and Mannix. She then portrayed Alice Garvey in Little House on the Prairie.

She even appeared as Principal Dimly in the sitcom, Kenan & Kel, which aired on Nickelodeon. The Waltons and ABC Weekend Specials are some other shows she appeared in.