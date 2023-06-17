What did Michael Olson do? Charges against Dwight Mortgage finance executive explored

On June 15, 2023, Michael Olson, who is a finance executive at Dwight Mortgage, was indicted for allegedly r*ping a 14-year-old girl and giving her drugs until she overdosed. In a press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office, DA Alvin Bragg mentioned that Micheal targeted the 14-year-old girl on Instagram and repeatedly drugged her and r*ped her in hotel rooms in Queens and Manhattan.

According to the press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Michael Olson is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with five counts of r*pe in the second degree and two counts of criminal s*xual act in the second degree.

He also faces seven counts of aggravated patronizing of a minor for pr*stitution in the second degree, one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child, one count of facilitating a s*x offense with a controlled substance, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael Olson posted a $1 million bond

Soo Youn @lalasoo Michael Olson, 54, exec at real estate investment firm Dwight Mortgage Trust, posted a $1 million bond after he was first arrested and charged last month and — despite being electronically monitored and on home confinement — continued to try to contact young girls, Fuller said. Michael Olson, 54, exec at real estate investment firm Dwight Mortgage Trust, posted a $1 million bond after he was first arrested and charged last month and — despite being electronically monitored and on home confinement — continued to try to contact young girls, Fuller said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office reported that on May 26, 2023, paramedics responded to a hotel in Manhattan and found Michael Olson and the teenager, who had consumed a cocktail of ketamine, cocaine, and Xanax, which led to an overdose.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she recovered, and Michael was apprehended. He made bail after he posted a $1 million bond.

In a press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office, DA Alvin Bragg said,

"This indictment charges that the defendant used drugs and money to engage in targeted and repeated s*xual abuse of a child."

The press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office stated that as per court documents and statements, in December 2022, Michael Olson came across the 14-year-old girl’s Instagram profile and replied to a post that she made about clothes being too costly. Following that, he sent her a gift card for clothing and started to pay her to spend time with him.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Michael repeatedly r*ped the underage victim over the next six months and paid her about $700 a week to engage in s*xual relations in hotel rooms in Queens and Manhattan.

Michael Olson also took her to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami by buying her air tickets using her first name and his last name to depict her as his daughter.

The press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office mentioned that Assistant DA John Fuller is looking into the prosecution of the case under the supervision of Assistant DAs Courtney Razner (Deputy Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit) and Jonathon Junig (Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit), and Executive Assistant D.A. Justin McNabney (Chief of the Special Victims Division).

Michael Olson also targeted other young teenagers

The press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office stated that the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, has revealed that Michael Olson had similar contact with multiple teenage girls.

The New York Post reported that while released on bail, Micheal continued to attempt to reach out to teenage girls while having numerous charges against him and also while he was being electronically monitored.

At his arraignment in New York State Supreme Court on June 15, 2023, prosecutors informed that Micheal's iPad was recovered from the Manhattan hotel room. According to a report by the New York Times, prosecutor John Fuller spoke about what the iPad revealed:

"A search of an iPad that the defendant had with him that day revealed numerous other victims. There were hundreds of screenshots of various Instagram accounts of young, Asian teenage girls that the defendant messaged."

On Thursday, Michael Olson was remanded without bail at an arraignment in New York Supreme Court. The New York Times reported that he faces a maximum sentence of 44 years in prison on the charges that have already been filed.

In the press release by Manhattan District Attorney's Office, DA Bragg thanked the New York City Police Department’s Human Trafficking Squad and the Midtown South Precinct and also urged the other victims to come forward.

Poll : 0 votes