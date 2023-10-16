What did Mina Nazari do? Charges explored as Modesto mother arrested over daughter's murder

Mina Nazari, a woman from Modesto, has been accused of murdering her young daughter on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Nazari was taken into custody on the same day as well. Police found out that there was a second child, who, however, was unharmed. Police are yet to reveal additional details regarding the case.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

The 34-year-old woman is currently facing several charges including murder and attempted murder. Neighbors have expressed concern regarding the tragic incident that transpired. Police have further stated that for now, there is no other suspect apart from Mina Nazari. They have also described the incident to be a tragic one.

At about 12.45 pm local time on Saturday, October 14, 2023, police arrived at an apartment in Scenic Drive, after they received reports of assault of a young girl. The victim whose identity has not been revealed, was found to be as young as just 4 years old. Police identified the suspect as the child's mother, Mina Nazari. On Monday, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear confirmed that the victim's father called the cops initially.

According to law enforcement officers, when they arrived, the victim was already dead. The officers took Nazari into custody, on the scene. They haven't released further details regarding the alleged murder, or if a murder weapon was possibly used.

Mina Nazari faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder charge, allegedly against another child, and two counts of child endangerment. Police, however, found the other child to be safe.

Neighbors have shown concern regarding the tragic incident that possibly killed a little girl. A neighbor, identified as Ranjeeta Singh, described the scene of the area on Saturday after cops arrived. Singh said that the area was filled with police officers. She continued:

"I feel very sad for the kid and for the family. I'm sure it's a really hard, tough time for the brother and the father that I seen was questioned and talked to, but it's just heartbreaking."

Another resident of the area, Chantelle Rodriguez, said that she tried to figure out what was happening there. She claimed to hear a scream. Rodriguez added:

"That's when I ran down, and I [saw] the little brother. He was outside right here at the corner."

Jasmine, another neighbor, who resides nearby, gave a description of the area where the incident happened. She said,

"Neighbors mind their business. It's really quiet. It's really It's a quiet place. I came out and I saw a lot of police and the SWAT truck. I just thought they're coming to you know, get somebody."

She further got to know about the alleged murder, and said,

"Wow... you wouldn't think nothing like that. You know, it'd be really quiet and everybody's really nice."

The case is currently an active investigation. Police have refrained from sharing a lot of details, at this time.