What did Minh Nguyen do? Charges explored as Alabama man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend's daughter

54-year-old Minh Nguyen of Dothan has been apprehended by authorities for his involvement in the death of his ex-girlfriend's daughter. According to WDHN, Houston Coroner Robert Byrd informed the media that Duong Thi Thuy Troung, 17, has been identified as the victim.

The incident that led to the death of Duong Thi Thuy Troung took place on December 9, 2023.

The Dothan Police Department reported that Minh Nguyen has been charged with one count of murder and remains in custody in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Minh Nguyen's victim was found unresponsive from an apparent result of a physical altercation

The Dothan Police Department reported that on December 9, 2023, at about 12:54 p.m., authorities received a call reporting dubious circumstances on Sedona Lane.

Upon responding, officers with the Dothan Police Department located the 17-year-old unresponsive as a consequence of what seemed to be a physical altercation. The press release by the Dothan Police Department read,

"On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 12:54 PM, the Dothan Police Department received a call reporting suspicious circumstances on Sedona Lane. Officers arrived to find a female victim inside a residence who was unresponsive from what appeared to be the result of a physical altercation."

According to the press release, the Dothan Fire and Rescue provided medical assistance to the victim on the scene and then rushed her to a local hospital.

In the press release, the Dothan Police Department stated lifesaving measures were taken at the hospital. However, the victim succumbed to her injury and was declared dead.

The Dothan Police Department mentioned that the body of the 17-year-old was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The motive behind Minh Nguyen's alleged crime remains unclear

WDHN reported that according to Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Minh Nguyen, his former girlfriend, and the mother of the 17-year-old worked at the nail salon together, which is situated at the entrance of the neighborhood. Lieutenant Hall said,

"It is a very different case it is something we are not commonly seeing."

Lieutenant Hall claimed in the WDHN report that the case's investigation was difficult and took longer than expected because of a language barrier and the requirement for translators. Lieutenant Hall said,

"We’re not used to conducting investigations like this but this is the only path we could take."

The report by WDHN stated that the motive behind Minh Nguyen's alleged actions remains unclear at this point. Lieutenant Hall said,

"We did learn that in the past there had been conflicts between the two nothing that has never been physical in any nature so therefore we dont know what led up to the physical aspect of this on that particular day."

The investigation into the death of the 17-year-old remains active and ongoing.