What did Monette Mejia do? Charges explored as fashion influencer arrested for swindling local retail stores in an elaborate scam 

A 46-year-old Texas woman, Monette Mejia, who gained notoriety for her lucrative at-home Poshmark resale store, has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate scam targeting local retail stores. Mejia reportedly swindled tens of thousands of dollars from resellers by concocting a fictional reality TV show.

According to court documents, Mejia claimed to be starring in an upcoming reality show on TLC and deceitfully recruited individuals for her fabricated program, specifically targeting Latina women involved in resale. As per reports by ABC13 the charges against her include aggregate theft.

The investigation unfolded when Kenneth and Loretta Cuadra, owners of the First Dibs resale clothing and accessories store in Harris County, filed a complaint against Mejia on September 18, 2023, as reported by Law & Crime.

Former Poshmark Star Faces Allegations in Elaborate Scam

Monette "Mona" Mejia, a reselling sensation previously celebrated for her Poshmark success, is now entangled in a web of deception, accused of orchestrating an intricate scam targeting local retail stores. Two of her victims, Loretta and Kenneth Cuadra, owners of the First Dibs resale store, shared their encounter with Mejia as reported by ABC13.

The Cuadras, familiar with Mejia through previous business dealings, considered her credible due to features in reputable publications like the New York Times and Business Insider. In December 2022, Mejia approached them with an enticing proposal—participating in a TLC fashion reality show, allegedly set to be featured on "Good Morning America."

Visiting First Dibs in January 2023, Mejia presented herself as a participant in the TLC show, seeking a consignment store for shopping. Offering a tempting package of $5,000 store credit and a $4,000 incentive, Mejia claimed interest from other consignment stores, urging the Cuadras to decide promptly.

Trusting Monette Mejia's assurance of an imminent TLC reality show, Loretta and Kenneth Cuadra, owners of First Dibs, developed a relationship with Mejia and her husband Victor. Entrusted with the promise of a featured appearance, the Cuadras extended an offer of $8,000 in store credit and $2,000 in cash to Mejia as reported by ABC13.

Accepting the deal on February 25, 2023, Mejia assured the Cuadras of TLC's imminent contact. In early March, she approached them again, requesting discounted items for the upcoming show, claiming TLC would be filming live at her residence. Believing the narrative, the Cuadras delivered an inventory exceeding $46,000, featuring high-end items such as Christian Louboutin shoes, Gucci, and Chanel bags as reported by Law & Crime.

As per reports by The Daily Beast, a person posing as a "communications associate" from TLC allegedly emailed the Cuadras, outlining details of the show, filming dates, and compensation. According to court documents, Monette Mejia insisted on a payment of $100,000 to seal the deal, claiming it was crucial to secure 4-5 episodes for the Cuadras.

Refusing to succumb to this exorbitant demand, the Cuadras allege that Mejia later returned, asserting that she had negotiated the amount down to $20,000. Once again believing Mejia's story, the Cuadras sent multiple payments via Zelle, of almost $7,000 as reported by ABC13.

However, as promised filming dates came and went without any sign of TLC cameras, suspicion grew among the Cuadras. Sensing their skepticism, Mejia purportedly staged a fake call with the network, attempting to dispel their doubts. According to ABC13 the Mejias, in a calculated move, announced a fabricated celebration of TLC purportedly paying a large sum for the show. This incident, captured on camera, showcased Mejia's allegedly false elation and tears.

Despite these efforts to maintain the illusion, the Cuadras' suspicions intensified with several failed attempts to initiate recordings for the TLC Resellers Reality Show. As per reports by Law & Crime when confronted about the discrepancies, Mejia allegedly became defensive, prompting the Cuadras to reach out directly to TLC and that's exactly what they did.

An investigator from Warner Bros. Global Security revealed that Monette Mejia had "no affiliation with TLC nor any pending shows" in August 2023.

The Cuadras, victims of this scheme, were notified via email that all claims made by the Mejias over the preceding months were part of an elaborate scam. The affidavit indicates that Mejia reached out to Loretta Cuadra when confronted with statements from Warner Bros., expressing apologies and claiming that she had “lost so much money” recently as reported by Law & Crime.

"We were heartbroken because we genuinely believed these people," Kenneth said. "We genuinely believed these people were our friends."

As per reports by The Daily Beast, further investigations uncovered that three additional female clothing retailers in the area fell victim to Monette Mejia's identical TLC reality TV show story.

Kenneth Cuadra asserted,

"There was no remorse. She wasn't going to stop."

Arrest Made in Monette Mejia's Fraudulent Scheme

Authorities discovered that all funds transferred via Zelle were traced back to a phone number, which police called in December 2023. Monette Mejia allegedly answered the call and, upon learning about the investigation, claimed to be the victim of a scam herself.

Monette Mejia asserted that an unknown individual had offered her a TV show, and she decided to share this information with several online friends. However, her claims appear to be part of a strategic attempt to deflect responsibility for her fraudulent activities.

Charged with theft ranging from $30,000 to $150,000, based on the cash and merchandise obtained through her deceptive ploy, Mejia was taken into custody last week. The Cuadras, victims of her scheme, reportedly provided Monette Mejia with $6,773 in cash and $38,715 worth of merchandise, none of which has been returned even after the scam was exposed as reported by Law & Crime.

Booked into the Harris County Jail, Mejia posted a $10,000 bond and was released. As of Tuesday, it remains unclear whether she has obtained legal representation. Monette Mejia is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.