What does the name Esti mean? Chrissy Teigen baby name pronunciation explored

American media personality Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, recently welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens.

On January 20, 2023, the 37-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their third child (her second daughter), by sharing a picture of the newborn alongside her other two children. The caption read:

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?"

Several celebrity friends of the couple chimed in the comments section of the picture. Kris Jenner wrote:

"We can’t wait to meet her!!!"

Christie Brinkley commented:

"ESTI you were just born into the BESTI loving family! Oh happy Day‼️Congratulations Sweet Family‼️"

Busy Philipps wrote:

"I love the name Esti. Perfect. Congratulations"

Meaning & pronunciation of Esti explored

As per the website Nameberry, Esti is a Hebrew word for star. The name compliments that of her older sister, Luna, which means moon. According to Kveller, the name could also be a tribute to Chrissy Teigen's Jewish ancestry.

The name, which is pronounced as Ess-tee, is short for the biblical name Esther, the Queen of Purim. It could also be short for Estelle, which means star. Listen to the pronunciation below:

People magazine reports that a week before John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made the news public on Instagram, Legend revealed the birth of their third child during a private concert.

Calling it a "blessed day," Legend said he did not get a lot of sleep but still felt energized after spending time with Teigen at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also parents to Miles (4) and Luna (6). In September 2020, the duo announced that they had lost their unborn son, Jack. Taking to Instagram at the time, the model posted a series of photos of herself and Legend crying in the hospital.

In August 2022, Teigen shared that she and Legend were expecting another child, two years after losing their unborn son, Jack. Showing off her baby bump, Teigen shared a mirror selfie stating the "last few years have been a blur of emotions."

Teigen, who has never been shy about discussing her own problems, opened up about her food sensitivity in October 2022. She said that prior to becoming pregnant, she had a "life of a spoiled rotten stomach" and could eat anything, but now, even "half of a single cherry tomato can take her down for 12 hours."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in 2013 after first crossing paths in 2006 while shooting for the former's music video, Stereo. They got engaged in December 2011 and got married in Lake Como, Italy in 2013.

