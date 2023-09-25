What is the New Orleans Saltwater intrusion? Potential health risks explored as US Army Corps plans preventive measures

After Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared an emergency in New Orleans on Friday, September 22, due to a saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico, residents has expressed their anxiety about the same. To make matters worse, it has already affected the drought-stricken Mississippi River in Louisiana.

The announcement was made in response to the prediction that the water from the Gulf of Mexico, which is affecting the river since it is at such low levels, could affect the drinking water supply for thousands of people in the coming weeks. The incident took place as water levels fell because ocean water flowed north into drinking water systems. Currently, the term "New Orleans Saltwater Intrusion" is used to describe the entire incident.

Expand Tweet

According to a Friday news release from the mayor's office, officials in New Orleans predict that the city will begin to experience the effects of intrusion in late October. It further stated:

“Please note that this timeline is subject to change, and the City will keep the public informed as the timeline is updated”.

According to reports from news sources Salon, markets are being cleared of all bottled water as people can predict that they won't be able to continue using tap water for drinking, washing, or cooking. However, amidst this critical situation, the US Army Corps has planned measures to prevent the saltwater situation.

US Army Corps are currently taking measures to prevent the potential health risks of consuming saltwater

What are the potential health risks of drinking saltwater?

US Army members are trying their best to contain the intrusion (Image via Associated Press)

According to research done by the National Library of Medicine, consuming excessive saltwater salinity can lead to frequent hospital visits for CVD, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Hospital visits are reportedly more frequent in high salinity-exposed households than in low salinity-exposed households.

Furthermore, sea water affects the stomach and significantly dehydrates the body. Saltwater from the sea also contains an excessive amount of toxic salt, which negatively impacts human kidneys. If too much salt is consumed, it will pressurize the kidney, which is harmful.

As a result, one of the biggest drawbacks of drinking seawater is kidney failure. Additionally, consuming excessive amounts of seawater can cause dehydration, dry mouth, and cramps in the muscles.

What preventive measures are being taken by the US Army to control the intrusion?

As per NOLA, a local news outlet in New Orleans, although a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee in the Mississippi River was built in July to impede the progression of the saltwater, the state and the Army Corps of Engineers are also working to add 25 feet of height to the structure in order to help limit intrusion, as stated by Army Col. Cullen Jones.

It entails dredging silt from the river's bottom and piling it up to create a sill, which serves as a dam for the saltier, denser water in the river's lower levels. Once finished, this 24-day endeavor should slow the saltwater by 10 to 15 days.

According to media site WDSU, Matt Roe, a public affairs expert with the Army Corps of Engineers, stated:

"We were continuing to see overflows for a long time. We're about to fortify the sill that we constructed earlier this year by elevating two sides while maintaining a 620-foot notch in it for our shipping to continue up and down the Mississippi River”.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the US Army Corps of Engineers is also shipping millions of gallons of freshwater to make a mix that is safe for use. Moreover, they have set out a timeframe for when areas of the state's southeast region are anticipated to be affected.

Even though the Army Corps of Engineers are taking precautions, authorities told NOLA that the action will simply postpone the saltwater intrusion that is now anticipated to reach Belle Chasse on October 13, 2023. Since saltwater is heavier than freshwater, it rises up the river faster at the bottom of the water column.

As such, officials from the municipal, state, and federal levels are currently figuring out how to safeguard water systems and water intake sites.