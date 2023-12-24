The Williston Republican lawmaker, Rep. Nico Rios, made his way into the headlines when he was arrested for driving drunk after a Christmas party. During the arrest, he also made racist and hom*phobic remarks, as he called one of the officers “f*cking f*ggot.” Furthermore, the police officers also claimed that Nico Rios told the police officers how they would “regret picking him.”

As he threatened the police to call the state attorney’s general during the arrest, the police also stated in the arrest record that Nico Rios was “verbally abusive, hom*phobic, racially abusive and discriminatory.”

On the other hand, bodycam footage captured by the officers showed Nico Rios passing his business card when the police asked for his license and other documents.

New York Post also stated that Nico Rios refused to take the breathalyzer test, and yelled at the police officers by saying:

“You guys are going to regret picking on me because you don’t know who fu*k I am.”

While he was sitting in the backseat of the police car, he started yelling at the officers:

“Your country is being overtaken by fu*king migrants and refugees, right? You’re arresting me for driving home. But people come into your country and r*pe your women. And I’m the f*cking bad guy?”

“Great family values on display there”: Social media users lash out at Nico Rios as his hom*phobic rant goes viral

The video where Nico Rios can be seen yelling at the police officers has gone viral. However, after he was released by the police, he took to Twitter and apologized for his behavior. He stated he had “too many drinks at a Christmas party.” He also said that he made the mistake of driving home, and claimed that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

In a tweet, Nico Rios stated:

Furthermore, as a Twitter user, @HeartlandSignal posted the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users bashed Rios as his video yelling at the police officers went viral: Details and reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

While Nico Rios has already apologized for his actions and the homoph*bic rant, social media users are not convinced by the apology and are continuously bashing the politician for his actions.