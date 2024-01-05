What did Nicole Sancho do? San Antonio woman charged with the capital murder of a 6-year-old child

Nicole Sancho, 36, faces charges of capital murder concerning her 6-year-old daughter, Hosanna Honey Blue Sancho. The incident happened at the Frontera Crossing apartments on Watson Road, southwest of Loop 410 in San Antonio, on January 3.

San Antonio police responded to a disturbance call at around 3 p.m. at the apartments. As per San Antonio Express News, officers found a “very chaotic” scene on arriving and soon they found the lifeless body of 6-year-old Hosanna Sancho.

Nicole Sancho, who has a history of mental illness, was apprehended and is being held in custody on a million-dollar bond.

Nicole Sancho charged with capital murder in Southwest Side case

Sergeant Washington Moscoso described the discovery of the deceased child and the confusion that followed.

"Initially, it was very chaotic as officers arrived, separating witnesses and people who were involved. A 6-year-old victim was discovered deceased."

The investigation swiftly pivoted towards Nicole Sancho as a suspect in the homicide case, given her close relationship to the victim. Sgt. Moscoso revealed unsettling details about the scene, noting,

"It was a female who was running around unclothed at the scene. That kind of added to the chaos."

Nicole Sancho's involvement takes on a more concerning dimension considering her prior conviction for injury to a child. According to KSAT reports, Sancho had previously been found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 and was placed in a state hospital in Vernon, Texas. Initially, she was on outpatient treatment while on parole. However, in 2021, she stopped complying with treatment, resulting in her arrest for parole violation.

When the police arrived, they immediately alerted EMS upon discovering an "apparent wound" to Hosanna's upper body. Despite their swift response, Hosanna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenny Vallespin, President of Eagle’s Flight Board of Directors, shared a personal connection with Hosanna. She was often in the company of his sister-in-law, who is related to Nicole Sancho.

Kenny Vallespin, President of Eagle’s Flight Board of Directors, shared insights into the family's situation and the events that led to the loss of Hosanna.

Nicole Sancho, currently two months pregnant, had entrusted power of attorney to her aunt, Billie Jo Sancho, during a previous admission to a mental health facility. Following her release, Billie Jo and her wife endeavored to care for Hosanna as much as possible, seeking to provide her with a stable environment. However, Nicole retained full custody of Hosanna, who often wanted more time with her mother.

On Tuesday, January 2, Hosanna spent the night with Nicole Sancho. The following morning, attempts to contact Nicole went unanswered, raising concerns. Vallespin revealed that his niece and nephew, aged 16 and 17, were among the first to enter the apartment. They discovered Hosanna, believing her to have sustained stab wounds.

However, the official cause of her death has yet to be confirmed by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy, announced a plan for a heartfelt vigil to honor and remember Hosanna. The gathering is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn Park, a place where Hosanna found joy in swimming, a cherished pastime of hers.

Vallespin shared the heartache felt by the family, saying,

"That’s what grips our heart. It hurts our hearts to know that a mother could do this to her daughter."

Vallespin is hopeful that Hosanna's case will shine a light on the necessity for closer examination and support within the child custody system. He emphasizes that individuals facing significant mental health challenges should not have unrestricted custody rights unless they can demonstrate their ability to responsibly care for a child.

Sharing his limited encounters with Nicole Sancho, Vallespin described her as being "zoned out" despite being physically present.