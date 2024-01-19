What is Pauly Shore's net worth in 2024? Details explored as actor gears up to play fitness icon Richard Simmons in new biopic

Pauly Shore, 55, has been entertaining audiences around the world for decades. His multifaceted career began with comedy roles back in the 1990s,. As he gained recognition in the industry, he was offered opportunities in movies, television, and stand-up comedy.

Shore, who is now set to take up the role of fitness guru Richard Simmons in an upcoming biopic, has a net worth of approximately $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Pauly Shore net worth: How did he make his money?

Pauly Shore has had several sources of income during his illustrious and lengthy career. His time on MTV as a VJ from 1989 to 1994 meant that he had a longstanding contract with the network and made considerable money. Shore is also estimated to have made around $800k per movie appearance. Furthermore, he is known to have been making around $25,000 since the 1990s as a result of each standup show, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor/comedian is known to have a net worth of $40 million, a number that can be expected to increase considering the 55-year-old’s upcoming projects. While a majority of his fortune is a result of his own work, his family’s massive real estate portfolio also resulted in him amassing wealth.

As per Celebrity Radio, Shore’s family is known to have been involved in multiple successful ventures in Los Angeles and owns various properties around California and Nevada. This includes a total of eight luxury apartments as well as several mansions. Shore’s inheritance also includes a whopping 1400 acres of agricultural land.

The actor’s annual income is said to include around $2.1 million in payments related to his standup career.

Pauly Shore to play Richard Simmons in upcoming biopic

Pauly Shore will be taking up the role of famous fitness trainer Richard Simmons, according to Entertainment Weekly. Speaking in a recent interview, Shore revealed a range of details about the upcoming untitled Warner Bros. project.

News of the upcoming biopic comes following a short film about Simmons from director and writer Jake Lewis, titled The Court Jester.

The decision to take on Simmons was based on fan recommendations. Shore talked about how people had always joked about his resemblance to the fitness guru, something he first noticed via comments on social media.

Shore claimed that apart from looks, there were a range of other similarities between the two celebrities, even proclaiming, ‘I am him.’ The resemblance initially led to expectations from fans and eventually developed into the idea of a full-blown biopic on the eccentric yoga guru. During the interview, Shore also talked in detail about the extent of preparation he underwent for the film.

The Court Jester premieres at the Sundance Festival on January 19.