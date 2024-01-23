"What a perfect face": Fans go wild over Kim Taehyung's latest close-up shot from the military graduation ceremony

On January 23, 2024, X user @Nuna_V shared a close-up shot of BTS' Kim Taehyung from his mandatory military service on their social media account, thus sending the fandom into a frenzy

On December 12, 2023, the singer of Love Me Again enlisted for mandatory military service, along with fellow group member Kim Namjoon. In South Korea, it is compulsory for every able-bodied male citizen to enlist for their mandatory military service, and they have to serve their country over the course of approximately eighteen months.

As soon as the aforementioned Twitter user shared the latest close-up shot of the Love Me Again singer from the military graduation ceremony, fans were over the moon and started showering praise on the idol. One user even tweeted about how the idol's face is "perfect."

Fans swoon over the latest close-up shot of Kim Taehyung during the military graduation ceremony

On January 16, 2024, Kim Taehyung graduated from five weeks of basic training alongside Kim Namjoon. He was the only trainee among the six to be awarded the title of military elite soldier for exceptional service during his training period. Soon, pictures and videos of the Love Me Again singer receiving his certificate and posing with his parents went viral on social media.

In the pictures, one can see a close-up and HD shot of Kim Taehyung in his military uniform, wearing a serious expression on his face, and holding the certificate in his hand. He looked straight ahead and stood among other soldiers whose faces were blurred to safeguard their privacy. The user who posted the picture captioned it:

"I also received a phone camera and phone video of the graduation ceremony, but I thought that if I uploaded it, there would be an uproar asking why I was the only one posting it (...). I didn't upload it, but even after waiting a week, I thought Taehyung looked the best in what I had. I'm just uploading this because I want to see it with my fans. Taehyung is so, so cool..."

As soon as fans saw the close-up shot of Kim Taehyung, they were over the moon and discussed how good the idol looked. They also expressed gratitude to the X user, who provided them with the HD image of the Love Me Again singer. Fans are going wild over the latest close-up shot of Kim Taehyung from the military graduation ceremony.

V has recently joined the Army Administrative General School, where he will undergo three weeks of military training, opting for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

In other news, the idol is set to be featured in the upcoming pre-release single of IU's Love wins all music video, slated to be released on January 24, 2024.