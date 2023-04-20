What did Peter Manfredonia do? Suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison over high school classmate’s murder

On Wednesday, April 19, 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia was sentenced to 55 years for the 2020 murder of his former high school classmate, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, as well as the kidnapping of Eisele's girlfriend, Shannon Spies. The crimes were reportedly part of a violent spree.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a violent crime spree, the reader's discretion is advised

Manfredonia has also admitted to murdering an elderly man and injuring another person with a samurai sword. He will be sentenced on other murder and assault charges on Thursday.

Timeline of Peter Manfredonia's crime spree

As reported by the Connecticut Post, Peter Manfredonia began his violent multi-state crime spree at approximately 9 am on May 22, 2020. He was riding his motorcycle near his home when it broke down. He was asked by the two known victims of the initial assault if he wanted them to drive him back home.

Manfredonia subsequently assaulted both men with a samurai sword for unknown reasons. The assault led to the death of Ted DeMers, 62, and left another 80-year-old neighbor with critical injuries. The 80-year-old victim lost several fingers in the attack. Officials have not yet disclosed the official reason behind the assault.

Peter Manfredonia was observed fleeing the murder site after attacking the two men. This led to authorities marking him as a suspect. In the early hours of May 24, while he was on the run from the authorities, he reportedly held another elderly man hostage in a home invasion.

The homeowner, a 73-year-old neighbor who knew Peter Manfredonia, said that they had a discussion while he was being held captive.

The homeowner said:

“I asked if he wants to talk about what took place with the murder and he told me that he hadn’t slept for five days and he just flipped. He said he didn’t know why he did it and that he was remorseful for it.”

Following the conversation, Manfredonia stole food, firearms, and a truck. On May 24, at about 6:45 in the morning, the stolen truck was discovered abandoned.

At 11 a.m. on May 24, officials discovered the body of 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, Manfredonia's former high school classmate. The suspect also kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, Shannon Spies, and fled the scene in her 2016 Volkswagon Jetta. As stated by Law&Crime, Manfredonia held Shannon Spies captive for seven hours before he left her at a rest stop in New Jersey. The suspect was arrested three days later, on May 27.

In an official statement, Peter Manfredonia apologized to Nicholas Eisele's family for his role in the slaying. Spies commemorated her deceased boyfriend in court.

She said:

"He will forever be remembered as a loving, protective boyfriend, but also a hero."

The sentence for Eisele's murder and Spies' kidnapping will be served concurrently.

