What are pink dragon TikToks? Origin of viral game-inspired clips explained

While scrolling through TikTok videos, you must have come across videos of pink dragons and wondered what they are. The dragons aren't just a random TikTok trend that has gone viral, but according to reports, they are a part of an advertisement to promote a game.

The pink dragons that are being shown in TikTok videos are a part of a mobile game called Dragon Farm Adventure.

What is this game and pink dragons on TikTok? Explained

It is a farming and adventure game that is available on Android and iOS. In the game, there are a number of cute pink dragons who will take the player on an adventure and while you explore the places, you also have to find treasures.

So, this game is a regular treasure-hunting game but with pink dragons.

Advertisement of Dram Farm Adventure game on TikTok (Image via snip from TikTok)

The game recently garnered a lot of attention due to its viral TikTok advertisements being circulated on the platform and across the internet. The game has a 4.5-star rating on iOS, and a 4.4-star rating on Google Play.

Speaking of the advertisements, this game uses themes of other games like The Lion King, but with dragons. In one advertisement, a woman is holding a dragon and is running when the dragon falls from the cliff just like in The Lion King. The advertisement also included Scar and Mufaasa in it.

Looks like this game is jumping on the trend of focusing on PR and advertising as much as they can so that they can to get clout for the game.

The Dragon Farm Adventure game has been available for over five years

The game, Dragon Farm Adventure, has been on the market for more than five years and its parent company is Betta Games. It is a software company known for developing Android games.

Currently, they have made more than 24 games, but Dragon Farm Game is getting a lot of attention, all thanks to social media and pink dragons.

Notably, this is not the first time a game has been advertised on TikTok. Earlier, pop-up ads for games like Hero Dinosaur Control and Top War Now gained momentum through such advertisements.

According to experts, in 2023, TikTok will witness more game advertisements on the video-sharing app because of the high demand for the advertisement and high click rates.

