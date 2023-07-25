PoniaX Calles, a 33-year-old allegedly gunned down a security officer at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The gunman was subsequently killed by police officers. It was reported that Calles threatened staff at the hospital for days before ultimately bursting in and shooting the security officer, named Bobby Smallwood. Following the shooting PoniaX fled the scene but was shot and killed by authorities later that day.

KPTV reported that the suspect had an extensive criminal history that included assault, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Authorities suspect that Calles may have been suffering from mental health issues.

A timeline of the allegations against PoniaX Calles

As mentioned earlier, the gunman, PoniaX Calles was a known figure to Oregon authorities. In the days leading up to the incident, he reportedly told hospital staff that he intended to shoot them. Calles also threatened to harm a woman who was bearing a baby that was believed to be his.

According to police, a suspect identified as 33-year-old PoniaX Kane Calles fired shots inside the northwest Portland hospital shortly before 11 a.m. and then fled. A massive manhunt followed, ending with police shooting and killing Calles in Gresham.

PoniaX Calles entered the hospital and fired multiple shots at around 11 am on Saturday, July 22. While security officer Bobby Smallwood sustained critical injuries, another staff member was hurt as well as they were hit by shrapnel. The shooter then fled the scene while the hospital was placed under lockdown.

According to KGW, in the hours after the shooting, Calles asked a friend Jay Freedman to give him a ride in a medical van that the latter used for work. Since Freedman was unaware that Calles was involved in the shooting, he agreed.

Jay Freedman spoke to KGW about how Calles, who was formerly known as Reginald Kane Jackson asked him for the ride.

"The suspect, Reggie Jackson, knocks on the door and says 'I'll throw you $20 in gas if you drive me to my dad's house'," Freedman noted.

Jay said that despite the troubled relationship he had with Calles, he agreed to give the suspected gunman a ride. They eventually went to Calles' father's home, but the home was empty. While they were in the area, a police car began following them. Eventually, Freedman pulled over and police surrounded the car, but Calles refused to comply. As the suspect continued to refuse, authorities fatally shot him.

Freedman spoke about the incident and said that knowing what he does now and what Calles did, Freedman does "condone those actions." He added that the police did what they had to do and that he was at peace with himself.

"I do not blame myself for his death, because I told him to comply with law enforcement," he said.

Freedman said that PoniaX Calles was a troubled individual who was often homeless, and prone to get into physical altercations. He said that if he had known Calles was involved in the shooting, he would not have helped him.