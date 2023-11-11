What did Priscilla Presley say about Lisa Marie Presley? Elvis Presley’s ex-wife finally talks about daughter’s death

Priscilla Presley shares her grievances after the world mourned the untimely death of Elvis Presley's daughter and singer, Lisa Marie Presley, on June 12, 2023. Recently, Priscilla Presley spoke about the tragic loss in several interviews with the media.

In each interview, she opened up about her grief, shared some tender memories, and recounted the moment she learned of her daughter's passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was last seen in public with her mother at the Golden Globes award ceremony just before she died.

Priscilla Presley’s on the death of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla‘s interview with Piers Morgan on November 2, 2023, was emotional, and she was in tears several times. She revealed that Lisa Marie’s death had left her in shock and described her pain as unbearable. She also shared some happy memories of Lisa Marie’s childhood, describing her as a “happy-go-lucky” child who loved music.

When asked how she was doing, she responded,

"You know it has been pretty tough. You know, I lost my mom, then I lost my grandson, and then I lost my daughter."

She added,

"It is difficult to wake up in the morning and not have a call from my daughter or wonder how my grandson is doing. It is like a large part of your life is taken away."

Priscilla Presley also described the heartbreaking moment when she learned of Lisa Marie’s passing. She revealed that her son, Navarone, was the one who broke the news to her. She said that she had been in bed when he came to her and told her that Lisa Marie had passed away. She said that the news hit her like a sledgehammer and that she was shocked for several days afterward.

Lisa Marie Presley was found by her housekeeper after having suffered from a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a hospital shortly after. The autopsy report stated that she died from a small bowel obstruction caused by an earlier bariatric surgery.

Expand Tweet

Priscilla described what would be her last hug with Lisa. They were both wearing high heels and tripped down a flight of stairs. Lisa said she had to go because she had to go as her stomach hurt. They hugged, and both went their separate ways.

In another interview, Priscilla revealed that she would always cherish the memories she had shared with Lisa Marie. She thanked her fans for their messages of condolence and support and said that they had helped her get through the difficult days since her daughter’s passing.

Priscilla married Elvis Presley in 1967, and they had a daughter, Lisa. Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973 but remained close after their separation. Lisa Marie was their only child together, and she was a prominent musician and singer in her own right.

Priscilla’s interview has put a human face on the tragedy of Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Priscilla‘s vulnerability moved fans worldwide, and they are offering their condolences and support. The interviews have also highlighted the importance of mental health and the need for people to seek help if they are struggling.

Expand Tweet

Priscilla Presley’s interviews have shed light on the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley and have provided a sense of closure for fans around the world. Priscilla‘s willingness to open up about her grief has helped others who may be struggling with their loss and serves as a reminder of the importance of family and love.