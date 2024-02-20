What is a quasar? Astronomers find the probable brightest object in the universe with a black hole that can devour a sun a day

Astronomers have left many netizens surprised as they have discovered a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it can swallow the equivalent of a sun a day. Per Esa Hubble, the quasar is an active galactic nucleus, emitting intense radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum. The Space also called it the "blazing centers of the active galaxies."

Astronomers reported on the celestial body being found in Space on Monday through a popular journal called Nature Astronomy. The researchers mentioned how the phenomenon shines exceptionally bright. They also stated that it is 17 billion times more immense than the sun. However, in images, the phenomenon looks like a tiny dot.

Christian Wolf, an author from the Australian National University described the newly found celestial body as:

"This quasar is the most violent place that we know in the universe. It looks like a gigantic magnetic storm cell with temperatures of 10,000 degrees Celsius, lightning everywhere and winds blowing so fast they would go around Earth in a second."

He also said:

"This storm cell is seven light-years across, which is 50% more than the distance from our solar system to the next star in the galaxy, Alpha Centauri."

The light from the quasar has traveled for 12 billion years to reach the Earth: More details revealed

The discovery and revelation of the space object by scientists and astronomers have left social media users in shock. The Australian scientists also stated how this fastest-growing back hole is so huge, and far away that the light from it has traveled for more than 12 billion years to reach Earth.

On the other hand, in the journal, the scientists also clarified that they discovered the celestial body for the first time using a 2.3-meter telescope. Moreover, the scientists also exclaimed how the celestial body is huge enough to devour almost 370 suns yearly, which is a little more than one sun a day.

The scientists also claimed that the celestial body emits bright light from an "accretion disc," seven light years in diameter. The professor, Christian Wolf, hence stated that the celestial body releases a massive amount of light and heat, which is record-setting. On the other hand, many other professors like Priyamvada Natarajan from Yale University also commented on the discovery and said:

"The exciting thing about this quasar is that it was hiding in plain sight and was misclassified as a star previously."

The Australian National University stated how they first spotted the celestial body using a 2.3-meter telescope and then confirmed it using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, which has a mirror of more than 8 meters.

Furthermore, many scientists also stated that these quasars are believed to be formed over billions of years, as they are vast and compelling. However, scientists and astronomers have yet to declare the quasar's possible outcomes and their effects on the other planets, including the Earth.