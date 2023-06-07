What did Raquan Folk do? Incident explored as New Jersey man charged over abduction of 11-year-old girl

29-year-old Raquan Folk of New Jersey, has been apprehended and charged with luring and abducting an 11-year-old girl off the street on May 30, 2023. A press release from Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office stated that Raquan was arrested on June 1, 2023, and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

On June 5, 2023, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago informed that Raquan Folk has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a Child, and third-degree endangering the Welfare of a Child via s*xual conduct.

Raquan Folk asked the 11-year-old victim to disrobe

A press release from Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office stated that according to an investigation by the department's Special Victims Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department, the incident took place at around 5:30 pm on May 30. The 11-year-old girl was reportedly walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when Raquan Folk pulled up to her in a white Kia and persuaded her to get inside.

NJ.com reported that authorities stated that Raquan executed the abduction with the intent to s*xually assault the victim. However, she managed to flee when they stopped at a gas station.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office reported that after the 11-year-old girl got inside the car, Raquan drove to Neptune Township. He then stopped the car in between and asked the victim to undress.

The 11-year-old told Raquan that she needed to use a bathroom, so he stopped at a vehicle service station. A press release from Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office stated that the victim took the opportunity to escape the situation and flagged down a passerby.

The 11-year-old was then taken to the Neptune Township Police Department, where the authorities were informed of the crime.

Motion filed to keep Raquan Folk detained during the course of the case

Newsweek reported that considering that the victim was under the age of 16, the kidnapping felony charge alone in New Jersey can lead to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Raquan, who is in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, will soon make his first appearance in his hearing in the Monmouth County Superior Court before Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

The press release from Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office mentioned that state prosecutors in charge of the case are filing a motion to maintain Raquan Folk's detention as the criminal case against him proceeds. The case is presently being headed by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer.

Authorities did not provide any information about the suspect's motives and whether Raquan and the victim knew each other. They have urged the public to report any information available that can help the investigation to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kayla Santiago.

Poll : 0 votes