What is Reactive attachment disorder? Meaning explored as Timothy Ferriter convicted of adopted teen's abuse

Timothy Ferriter was found guilty in connection to abusing his adoptive son on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in a Florida court. The 48-year-old was convicted on one count each of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and neglect of a child for the torture-like treatment meted out to the boy. It is worth noting that the defense claimed that the only reason Timothy had confined the child was because the latter suffered from "reactive attachment disorder."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Discretion is advised.

Ferriter and his wife were taken into custody by Jupiter, Florida police on the allegations on February 8, 2022. It was reported that the couple allegedly kept their adopted son locked in a prison-like room in the family's garage when he misbehaved. According to NBC News, the minor was kept in a windowless room for 10 to 15 hours and given only a bucket to relieve himself.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information states that children with reactive attachment disorder have issues with forming emotional attachments to others.

"Affected children show a decreased ability to experience positive emotion, cannot seek or accept physical or emotional closeness, and may react violently when held, cuddled, or comforted," it adds.

The National Center for Biotechnology notes that the children's moods may "fluctuate erratically" and they may seem to constantly live in the "fight, flight, or freeze mode." Children suffering from reactive attachment disorder might also have a "strong desire" to control their environment or make their own decisions, the National Center adds.

Timothy Ferriter found guilty of abusing his adopted teenage son for "bad behavior"

As mentioned earlier, Timothy Ferriter was found guilty of abusing his 14-year-old adopted son, on Thursday. The Jupiter, Florida native and his wife allegedly forced their teenage son to live in a small windowless room. According to NBC Miami, the 8x8 room had a doorknob and a deadbolt that only locked from the outside along with a light switch. The inside of the room had a camera, a mattress, and a bucket in which the teen could relieve himself.

During Timothy's trial in a Florida court, evidence was presented to show that the child had been staying in that condition since he was 11 and the family lived in Arizona.

However, defense lawyers claimed that the teen had reactive attachment disorder. They claimed that Timothy and his wife were "forced" to take strict measures due to the teen's behavior.

Timothy Ferriter's wife has also been charged in the abuse of their adopted son

Authorities revealed that Timothy Ferriter is expected to face up to 30 years in prison, and his sentence hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2023. Timothy Ferriter was reportedly offered a plea deal at the beginning of the year. This plea deal would have reduced 24 months of his prison time but the convicted man from Florida refused it. As mentioned earlier, Timothy Ferriter's wife, Tracy is also facing similar charges as her husband but will be charged in a separate trial.

Police said that Tracy and Timothy Ferriter were arrested in February 2022 after detectives went to their house on January 30, 2022, according to NBC News. The detectives were called to the house after the couple had reported their son as a runaway.

However, upon reaching the house, they found the shed where the boy was being kept and the couple was initially hesitant to let them in the house. NBC News reported that the boy told the police that he would be kept in the room for as many as 10-15 hours, the longest being 16 hours.

After Timothy's verdict was read, his defense lawyer Prya Murad said that they were "devastated" that he was found guilty.

"This is a man with a wife and a family and no criminal record and he's lost his children and we really believe some of the rulings were unfair to the defense," Murad added.

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement revealed that the teen would go to school but was kept confined for the rest of the time. They also revealed that the teen had gone missing for two days in January 2022 before reappearing, no additional details of the same were provided.