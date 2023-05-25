What did Richard Barnett do? Man seen invading Nancy Pelosi's office during January 6 attack sentenced to prison

Richard Barnett was sentenced to 54-months in prison on Wednesday, May 24, for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2020. According to BBC, on the day of the riots, the 63-year-old stormed Nancy Pelo's office and posed for cameras while sitting at her desk. He was found guilty on eight charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, and theft of government property.

According to USA Today, Richard Barnett is a retired firefighter and bull rider from Arkansas. Authorities believe that he travelled from his home state to Washington DC for the primary purpose of attending the riot, which was allegedly carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 Presidential election.

All there is to know about Richard Barnett's involvement in the Capitol Hill Riots

According to court filings, Richard Barnett is among the 1000 people who have been arrested in connections to the Capitol Hill riots. They further stated that much like the other suspected prepetrators, Barnett was reportedly a supporter of Donald Trump and QAnon, the latter of which is a fringe political movement and conspiracy theory that accuses liberal politicians of child trafficking.

It is believed that some time prior to the January 2020 riot, Richard Barnett joined several other Trump supporters and QAnon conspiracy theorists in Washington DC. On the morning of the security breach, they surrounded the United States Capitol Building and could be heard shouting at officers.

At approximately 12:53 pm, the rioters pushed past police officers and security guards to storm the Capitol building. Prosecutors claimed that Richard Barnett, who was reportedly among 2000 people who were involved, could be seen weilding a stun gun and an American flag as joined the other rioters.

Investigators said that once Barnett was inside the building, he stole an envelope and tresspassed into Nancy Pelosi's Office. The suspect subsequently posed for photos while sitting on the latter's desk. The pictures, which became widely circulated, emerged as a prime example that the rule of order had broken down. Prosecutors said:

“A photo of Barnett with his feet on a desk in the House Speaker’s office suite was widely circulated and became one of the best-known images of that day, symbolizing the rioters having wrested control of both the hallowed space and the political process from the nation’s elected leaders."

Richard Barnett's lawyers argued that while the defendant was armed, he did not hurt anyone during the incident. They claimed that prosecutors had singled out the suspect due to the iconic status of the photographs of him in Capitol Hill. According to CBS, in the wake of the riot, Barnett even signed copies of the picture of him sitting at Pelosi's desk.

