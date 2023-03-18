What did Ridon Kola do? Yonkers man arrested over threatening officers amid St. Patrick’s Day parade

The US State Attorney announced on Friday, March 17, 2023, that Ridon Kola, a Yonkers man, has been arrested. Kola was arrested for threatening to kill local police officers during the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The 32-year-old sent direct messages to the Yonkers Police Department, allegedly expressing his intentions to harm officers on McLean Avenue, where the parade is scheduled to take place. Ridon Kola also indicated that he may sympathize with radical Islamist ideals.

Jimmy Nolan @JamesNolan121 Thank you to Yonkers Police and Law Enforcement who put an end to a terrorist plot that was set to take place tomorrow. I hope Ridon Kola is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We should take every potential terrorist attack seriously. @YonkersPD Thank you to Yonkers Police and Law Enforcement who put an end to a terrorist plot that was set to take place tomorrow. I hope Ridon Kola is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We should take every potential terrorist attack seriously. @YonkersPD https://t.co/leThKwNMgp

In the message, Ridon Kola wrote:

“I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr."

After the messages were sent, federal authorities arrested Ridon Kola on Friday. The US Attorney stated that Kola has officially been charged with making threatening interstate communications.

Ridon Kola reportedly supports extremist groups

According to the official arrest report, Ridon Kola's social media profiles indicate that he supports ISIS and other Islamic extremist groups. A photo on his account displayed him wielding an ax.

According to Fox, Kola has a history of threatening Yonkers officials. He had previously posted a threat in Albanian to the Yonkers Police Department on social media on November 19, 2021.

The threat, when translated, read:

“I am going to slaughter you little girls."

However, that wasn't all as he posted yet another threat just a few weeks later, on December 5, 2021. The threat read:

“Starting tomorrow I will start killing your officers just so u know who is doing it, Ridon Kola Albanian blood."

Shortly after, authorities spoke to Kola at his home in December. However, when confronted, he claimed that he had no plans to harm the officers. Despite this, the threats persisted.

In January 2023, he indicated support for ISIS, and on March 6, 2023, he made a direct threat to the police officer he had spoken to in his home.

His message read:

“I’m looking for that officer that came to my house and threatened me and my family to kill us. I’m going to burn the world until I find him Vallahi [by God], no matter what happens to me there will never be peace in this country anymore! Allahu Ekberr.”

The online threats only persisted. On March 9, he claimed that he would attack organizations such as the FBI and NSA. He also proceeded to threaten any officers who would be on McLean Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day parade. Kola's home, officials noted, is in close proximity to the parade route.

In an official statement, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano condemned the threats.

He said:

"Yonkers is proud to host one of New York’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades and threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community."

Aaron Katersky @AaronKatersky A Yonkers man who expressed support for ISIS has been arrested for threatening to kill police officers and the mayor at Saturday’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Yonkers, federal prosecutors said A Yonkers man who expressed support for ISIS has been arrested for threatening to kill police officers and the mayor at Saturday’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Yonkers, federal prosecutors said

If convicted of the charges against him, Kola could face a sentence of up to five years in prison.

