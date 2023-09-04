What role did Mathieu Kassovitz play in Amélie? Details explored as actor gets injured in motorbike accident

French actor Mathieu Kassovitz was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident on August 3, according to The Guardian, which cited French media reports. According to the French news channel BFMTV, the actor was rushed to the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris. It was stated that the actor was in a “worrying” condition.

However, according to X (formerly known as Twitter) users, recent developments indicate that he has been put in an artificial coma to relieve him of his pain. Fortunately, his life is not in any danger.

The actor is best known for his role of Nino Quincampoix in director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 2001 film Amélie. Nino was a kindred soul who was interested in collecting both tangible and ephemeral items. He was a daydreamer who photographed footsteps in wet cement.

Mathieu Kassovitz is also known for his 1995 film La Haine

Mathieu Kassovitz is famous for his role in Amélie (Image via Getty Images)

Mathieu Kassovitz, the French actor and filmmaker, was recently involved in a bike accident and was gravely injured. The incident occurred on Sunday on the Montlhery circuit outside of Paris.

Kassovitz is best known for his portrayal as Nino Quincampoix in Amélie, among other roles. His character worked in a Parisian s*x business, reassembling photo scraps from railway station photo booths. When he dropped an album of his photo-booth reconstructions, a curious young woman named Amelie picked it up. That sparked a cat-and-mouse game between the two, which eventually led to love.

Nino was bashful, gentle, unconventional, and shy. He was a classic daydreamer who was drawn to the woman who had left images of herself dressed as Zorro for him to locate. Nino eventually found Amélie, and the film concluded with Amélie and Nino cycling through Montmartre and the iconic Sacré-Coeur church.

He's also a witty individual who would do odd things like tape amusing laughs whenever he heard them. In addition, he had a tragic childhood because he was bullied. As a result, Nino tends to avoid individuals in a different way. He appeared to hide behind his mask while working as an actor on a funfair ride.

Kassovitz is not only an actor but also a director. He wrote and directed the 1995 film La Haine, which dealt with themes of class, race, violence, and police brutality. He was awarded the Best Director prize at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival for La Haine.

Mathieu Kassovitz has had a number of aesthetic and commercial achievements as a filmmaker. He also earned three César Awards for Best Film and Best Editing for La Haine in 1995, Most Promising Actor for See How They Fall in 1994, and Best Film and Best Editing for La Haine in 1995.

Mathieu Kassovitz has also worked on The Bureau, The Crimson Rivers, and The Fifth Element. According to reports, the actor-director most recently seen alongside Diane Kruger in Visions. He founded the film production company MNP Enterprise.

He also directed the Halle Berry-starring horror film Gothika in 2003 and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 2005 drama Munich.

Mathieu Kassovitz is in hospital now

According to the aforementioned French media, the filmmaker was driving along the Autodrome de Montlhéry, a motor racing circuit south of Paris, on Sunday when he got into the accident.

It was also stated that his daughter was riding behind him on a motorbike with an instructor and witnessed the tragedy. According to Agence France-Presse, Kassovitz was training for a role in a new film.

As per the authorities in Essonne, south of Paris, Mathieu Kassovitz was immediately transported to the hospital in Kremlin-Bicêtre.