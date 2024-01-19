What role does Sara Ramirez play in 'And Just Like That...'? Actor reportedly dropped from show amid call-out Instagram post about Hollywood

American actor and singer Sara Ramirez, known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy, has been dropped from And Just Like That..., a spin-off of Sex and the City. According to a report published in the Daily Mail on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the actress was allegedly dropped from the 3rd season of And Just Like That... as their character had no value following their arc in the previous season.

The Daily Mail report came just a day after Ramirez shared an Instagram post condemning the entertainment industry for punishing actors who have spoken out in support of Palestine.

"Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again," she wrote.

On the television series And Just Like That..., Sara Ramirez, a non-binary actor, portrayed Che Diaz. Diaz is a comedian introduced in season 1 of the series who dated Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) after her (Hobbes) separation from husband Steve Brady. They are described as "queer nonbinary Mexican Irish diva." The character has been harshly criticized for being a caricature of someone who is non-binary.

Sara Ramirez has used the past tense to describe their portrayal of Che Diaz

While Ramirez has played Che Diaz since 2021 and has received continuous criticism for the character, they have acknowledged the hatred. In a New York Times interview, they stated they were "very aware of the hate that exists online," and added:

"We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval."

The last season of And Just Like That... ended with Diaz and Hobbes no longer in a relationship with both admitting it was "a trainwreck" but a "good trainwreck." They remained friends with both Miranda and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

In their January 16 IG post, Sara Ramirez used the past tense to describe their character. They wrote:

"It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played."

A quick Google search revealed their last character was Che Diaz.

Following their IG post, a source told Daily Mail that Sara Ramirez's firing has nothing to do with their political views but rather because of their character bringing "nothing to the show anymore." They explained Nixon, who has played Hobbes for over 25 years, too has been vocal about their support for Palestine.

They stated since last season Che was already on the "chopping block."

"Sara needs to accept that this is not Grey’s Anatomy, and her character was not a pivotal part of the storyline," they claimed.

They further added Diaz "held no value" and that their arc of a "struggling comedian was a waste of airtime." They even remarked that "fans found them annoying."

HBO has yet to confirm whether Sara has been dropped from the show.