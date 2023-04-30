What did Roy Wood Jr. say about Scandoval at the WHCD? Comedian's monologue leaves Vanderpump Rules fans shook

Daily Show comedian Roy Wood Jr shocked Vanderpump Rules fans by cracking a joke about the ongoing Tom-Raquel-Ariana scandal in front of president Joe Biden at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Roy made a dig at Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit from Fox News by comparing him to Tom Sandoval. The network is known for having millions of right-wing supporters,

Tom cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, with his co-star Raquel Leviss. Ariana, who was also present among the audience members, broke up with Sandoval in March after she found out about the six-month-long affair. Roy made a witty comment about Tucker by saying,

"Scandals have been devouring careers this year. The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… I work at The Daily Show so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program."

This was hinted at Trevor Noah’s departure from the Comedy Central show. He added that Carlson got caught up just like “that dude from Vanderpump Rules.” Ariana gasped at the joke and avoided looking at the camera.

Roy further added that his friends told him that the show was like the BMF series for white people. He quickly moved on from the statement, saying that Tucker Carlson was the power of white people. Fans were left in splits after Roy Wood Jr. made fun of Tom Sandoval in front of US President Joe Biden.

Vanderpump Rules fans laugh as Roy Wood Jr. makes fun of Tom in front of Ariana

Vanderpump Rules fans could not stop themselves from laughing as Roy made fun of Tom Sandoval for being caught up in a scandal like Tucker Carlson. They felt that it was "amazing" that Roy joked about Tom in front of so many celebrities and influential people.

Tom Sandoval has been in hot waters ever since the public came to know about his affair. He was slammed for his interview with Howie Mandel where he claimed that everyone, including Ariana, knew about his affair in some form. He also said that he broke up with Madix on Valentine’s Day but the actress was in denial.

Tom and Raquel are taking it slow in their relationship. Raquel is currently in a voluntary mental health facility and Ariana was spotted with another man in Coachella.

