What did Ryean Floyd do? Charges explored as suspect arrested in brutal attack against Nashville mom at a park 

24-year-old Ryean Floyd has been accused of r*ping a woman inside a Nashville Park on Thursday, while she was feeding her baby. The victim's identity has been concealed and she has sustained multiple injuries due to the heinous act.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ryean Floyd currently faces several charges including one count each of aggravated r*pe causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping. Floyd and the suspect allegedly planned to meet at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center public park.

The entire incident was recorded on an audio tape, and it captured the victim crying for help and "begging" Ryean Floyd to stop, as per WSMV. The recording was handed over to the authorities for further investigation.

Ryean Floyd faces kidnapping and r*pe-related charges. (Image via 👑 Talcum X 👑 Foundational White American/Twitter)

A Tennessee man identified as Ryean Floyd allegedly r*ped a woman who he met after a year in a public park in Nashville

The heinous act reportedly took place on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center public park in Nashville. The suspect identified as Ryean Floyd allegedly r*ped a woman who he met after a year in the park. As planned, the victim and suspect met in a park in Nashville, and the victim stated that she had to leave. She went to her vehicle and kept her child in the backseat of the car. Shortly after, the victim decided to feed the baby before leaving the area.

According to the New York Post, this was when Floyd entered the backseat of the car and began s*xually assaulting the victim. He allegedly lifted the victim's skirt forcibly and then r*ped her. According to the audio recording that captured the entire crime in the Nashville park, the assault lasted for about five minutes. The recording also captured the child crying in the background during the assault.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been revealed, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

Floyd faces r*pe and kidnapping charges in connection to the allegations against him

Police are yet to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim. A few residents from around the Nashville public park claimed that such an incident isn't shocking in the area. A mother named Monique Becker told WSMV:

“I always lock my doors and stay alert. Monitor who is around me. I don’t let people get too close. Like 10 feet and then I start looking behind me and start thinking of contingency plans should they do anything that’s in my bubble.”

The victim and the suspect were known to each other. (Image via Wikibioin/Twitter)

Meanwhile, another resident identified as Grayson Perkins had a conflicting opinion and said:

“I’ve come out here several times and always felt very safe. This whole community feels very safe. You see kids walking to school, you see women jogging at night. I think it is a travesty what happened.”

Law enforcement officials took Floyd into custody on Friday and he faces kidnapping and r*pe charges. If convicted, he could face almost 90 years in jail. Ryean Floyd is currently being held on a bond of $65,000 and his court appearance has been scheduled for June 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes