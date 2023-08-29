"What’s wrong with them?"- Sex Education season 4 posters draw Nymphomaniac comparisons as fans left unimpressed

Most would believe Netflix's Sex Education to be one of the biggest shows on the planet, but the reaction to the new set of posters seems to indicate otherwise. The Asa Butterfield starrer opened to great reception years back, and the show has since then delivered three great seasons. The fourth one, in all likelihood, will end Otis (Butterfield) and Maeve's (played by Emma McKay) story for good.

However, after some negative reaction to the first trailer, fans seemed more appalled than impressed with the new set of posters that dropped today. In all likelihood, the posters seemed to replicate Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac, which also featured all the characters with similar expressions. This brave choice did not seem to be an instant hit among fans, many of whom hit back at Sex Education season 4 on social media sites like X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sex Education season 4 will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2023, in what will possibly be its final outing.

Fans largely unimpressed by Sex Education season 4 posters

The hatred surrounding the show may not be because of the posters, after all. As seen with Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier, a certain section of the fanbase seems to think that television or film material should not be "woke," perhaps because it interferes with their way of thinking.

Sex Education, particularly, is a series that deals with a risky subject matter - teenage sexuality in modern times, which may repel many viewers.

Other than that, a lot of criticism was actually aimed at the posters released for the promotion of the fourth season.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood.

The first three seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.