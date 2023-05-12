What did Satnam Sumal do? California man in open relationship kills wife and her girlfriend

On May 8, 2023, 55-year-old Satnam Sumal of California confessed to killing his wife and her girlfriend. Around mid-day, he walked into the Tracy Police Department and admitted to fatally shooting his wife, 39-year-old Satbinder Singh, and her girlfriend, 37-year-old Nadjiba Belaidi.

Following his confession, Satnam was booked with no bail into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces two counts of murder.

According to CBS Sacramento, Sumal and Satbinder were in an open marriage, and he knew about his wife’s romantic involvement with Nadjiba.

Satnam Sumal, his wife, and her girlfriend lived in the same house

On Monday, May 8, around noon, while running a welfare check, police located the women's bodies at a residence in the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane in Tracy, about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

After it was established that they were the victims of a homicide, investigators began seeking a suspect prior to Satnam Sumal's confession.

CBS News reported that Tracy Police Sergeant Michael Richards said Satnam, his wife, and her girlfriend lived together in the Sunflower Lane residence.

KCRA reported that Tracy Police Sergeant Michael Richards said:

"It’s a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family. We’re still investigating a motive."

The San Joaquin County coroner identified the two female victims who were fatally shot, and police reported that a firearm found at the residence is believed to be a potential murder weapon.

The New York Post reported that as per the criminal complaint, Satnam reportedly shot both women with a .40-caliber handgun.

A report by CBS News mentioned that neighbors informed them that two children under the age of ten also lived at the residence, although they were not present at the time of the shooting.

Tracy Police Sergeant Michael Richards told CBS:

"In my 20-some-odd years in law enforcement, I can't think of that ever happening."

Satnam Sumal has his next court appearance scheduled on May 31, 2023.

Satnam Sumal's gun violence shook the neighborhood

The double homicide left Tracy, which has a population of 93,000, in shock. CBS News reported that the neighbors referred to the household as quiet.

As per the report by CBS News, one of the neighbors, Karuppiah Karuppiah, was oblivious to the relationships explained by police inside the home and was still in shock that a gun was fired so close to his own residence. CBS News reported that Karuppiah said:

"It is really scary and it's very unfortunate in this community this happened, and I feel very bad about it."

KCRA 3 News reported that neighbors informed that Satnam Sumal and the victims would always remain aloof although they resided in a tight-knit community.

A statement issued by Tracy Police Department mentioned the details of the incident. It concluded by asking the public to provide any information they might know or have to help with the investigation.

