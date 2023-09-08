What did Scott Burke do? Drug charges explored as Colorada doctor arrested on his yacht

Several gun and drug charges have been filed against 69-year-old Scott Burke, who was caught red-handed on his yacht with drugs, firearms, and prostitutes. The arrest took place on Tuesday, September 5, after a woman on board contacted the cops.

Authorities further alleged Scott Burke of possessing 43.4 grams of cocaine in the yacht, along with 14.1 grams of ketamine. Burke has been held on $200,000 bail. However, it is not clear if he has posted it yet. Scott Burke's arraignment was reportedly took place on Thursday morning in Plymouth District Court.

Retired doctor Scott Burke has been charged with several charges after he was arrested on his yacht on Tuesday

As mentioned above, authorities received a report from a woman who was on Scott Burke's luxury 80-foot yacht, the Jess Con. The woman claimed that she had been overdosed and felt unsafe on there, further mentioning that she wanted to leave the yatch as soon as possible. Considering the report, cops raided the vessel for medical assistance. Nantucket Police Department said:

"Authorities responded to the boat and located the involved woman and identified the owner who was also onboard."

Upon arrival, cops first found a black semi-automatic handgun on a bookshelf in the bedroom of the vessel. They further found ketamine on the bedstand, right next to the bed. They recovered 9mm and .380 ammunition as well. Burke claimed that the yacht and the guns belonged to him and that he had a legal license. However, cops claimed that the it had expired and was only applicable in Florida.

Following this, police also discovered the presence of drugs like cocaine and ketamine and prostitutes on the yacht. The Nantucket Police Department added:

"The owner of the boat was arrested by Nantucket Police Department for one count of Possession of a Firearm without a license. This case remains under investigation at this time."

Burke’s lawyer, Hank Brennan, stated that he is a patient of final-stage cancer, and that he wouldn't possibly live to see the outcome of the case. In addition, he mentioned that Burke has donated money to college scholarship funds and has done medical relief work in Rwanda. Aside from this, the attorney has not revealed a lot or commented on the case as of yet.

Meanwhile, the woman who called 911, was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital before Burke's vessel was raided.

Burke currently faces multiple drug and gun charges, including one count of trafficking a Class B drug, one count of possession to distribute a Class A drug, one count of possession of ammunition without a license and four counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

As has been mentioned, apart from guns and drugs, s*x workers were also found on the vessel. According to online records, Scott Burke is a retired doctor who was active from 1981 to 2021 and used to run a spine and rehabilitation clinic in the past. He reportedly owns a $2.3 million mansion in Colorado's Englewood.