What did Scott Farmer do? Incident explored as driver charged in Waupaca county crash that left 4 dead

Scott Farmer, 47, of Neenah, was arrested after four young siblings were killed in a wrong-way crash in Waupaca County over the weekend. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash report at 9.13 pm on Saturday, December 16.

Police said a pickup truck driven by Farmer was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Highway 10 in Weyauwega. Farmer’s truck reportedly collided head-on with an eastbound SUV with four passengers.

Officials said that three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, later died at the hospital. Farmer, who was also rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Scott Farmer had four prior OWI convictions before the deadly crash

On Monday, December 18, Scott Farmer was charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of the vehicle. During his first court appearance on Monday, prosecutors said that Farmer had four prior OWI convictions.

The prosecution, who asked for bond to be set at $4 million cash, claimed that Scott Farmer was arrested four times for driving under the influence, and his license was revoked at the time of the accident.

Prosecutors also alleged that Scott Farmer, who was combative at the scene as authorities tried to get him out of his vehicle, had a three-quarters full bottle of vodka at his side, NBC 26 reported.

Shortly after the judge set Scott Farmer’s cash bond at $750,000, the victims' stepfather, Kurt Schilling, spoke in court, imploring for a higher amount, fearing the suspect would be back on the road endangering the lives of innocent civilians. NBC 7 cited Schilling’s statement to reporters:

"A known felon, who has done this multiple times, has the ability possibly, economically, to get out of jail again. I know we will get through this somehow, but we won't have a future with our children, with any grandchildren. And we'll never get over the hurt and loss that we have, and how can I explain to my wife that her children are gone?"

What we know about the victims in Waupaca County crash

Victims of Waupaca Crash (Image via GoFudnMe)

The four siblings killed in the crash were identified as Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez. The victims' stepfather told NBC 7 that his two stepsons were headed home from a shopping trip with their sisters when their SUV collided with the suspect's pickup truck. Following the crash, in a statement to NBC 7, the victims' mother, Paulina Gonzalez, said:

"I have my heart broken at this moment as a mother, [their] memories will live with me forever. We had big projects and dreams. They were good kids, responsible, respectful.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up to render financial assistance to the victims' families revealed Daniel, 25, and Fabian, 23, worked as milk technicians in a local dairy farm. Lilian,14, was in the ninth grade in the Weyauwega-Fremont School District. Daniela Gonzalez, 9, was in the fourth grade.