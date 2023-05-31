What did Shamaiya Hall do? Prosecutors seek death penalty against Texas mom over children's brutal murder

25-year-old Shamaiya Hall of North Texas is facing three counts of capital murder for killing three of her children and remains in custody at an Ellis County detention center. Investigators reported Shamaiya stabbed her five children in March after a Child Protective Services caseworker decided to move the kids out of their home in Italy.

CBS News reported that County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery submitted a notice of intent to pursue the death penalty for Shamaiya Hall in the capital murder cases.

Shamaiya Hall stabbed her children

Ellis County Sheriff's Office reported that on March 3, 2023, a Child Protective Services caseworker visited a residence on Harris Street in Italy where Shamaiya's five children were living with a relative. The caseworker decided to remove the children from the home and contacted 911 at around 4 pm that same day, as per CBS News.

Shamaiya Hall reportedly attacked all five of her children, including 6-year-old Legend Chappell, 5-year-old twins Alayiah Martin and Ayden Martin, her unidentified 4-year-old son, and 13-month-old daughter.

FOX 4 News reported that investigators stated that Shamaiya stabbed her children following the decision made by the Child Protective Services caseworker.

According to the report by FOX 4 News, court documents show that the caseworker called 911 after she witnessed Shamaiya entering the residence and then leaving with what she believed to be blood on her hands.

The arrest warrant affidavit stated that following the 911 call, police located the children in a back bedroom of the residence. They were unresponsive and had sustained what they believed to be multiple stab wounds in the abdominal region.

CBS News also reported that it remains unclear why Shamaiya was at the residence on the day of the incident and whether or not this influenced the caseworker's choice to remove the children.

Shamaiya's attack led to the death of the 6-year-old and 5-year-old twins. However, two of her youngest children, a 4-year-old boy, and a 13-month-old girl, survived with critical injuries and were hospitalized.

Along with the charges of capital murder, on May 24, 2023, a grand jury also indicted Shamaiya Hall on two counts of attempted murder.

Shamaiya Hall has a history of violence

CBS News reported that court records show that in 2017, Shamaiya was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening a man with a knife. Another case shows that in 2020, she pled guilty to assault leading to bodily injury after she bit an individual.

CBS News reported that Shamaiya Hall's twin also had a history of violence. In 2021, her twin sister, Troyshaye Hall, was charged with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing her seven-year-old daughter in South Dallas.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was organized by Shantae Haymer for Shamaiya's late son Legend Chappell on behalf of his father, Robert Reese, and grandmother, Tanya Reese.

The campaign post mentions that the donations will help Legend's father with the funeral expenses.

