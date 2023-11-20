What did Slim Thug say about Cassie? Rapper sparks outrage as apology over Diddy lawsuit backfires

Over the weekend, rapper Slim Thug made headlines after calling out singer Cassie for filing a lawsuit against her former boyfriend and record producer Diddy on the grounds of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. He took to his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself in which he accused Cassie of being too little too late with her complaint.

“They’re coming back and getting Bill Cosby and coming back and getting Puff [Diddy], I don’t believe in that. When sh*t go down, you speak on it right there. It should be null and void. Let the people know immediately. It should be a time limit,” Slim Thug stated.

The Already Platinum rapper further insinuated that Cassie sued Diddy for a fat paycheck and should have spoken up earlier and got Diddy arrested to potentially save his other victims.

While Slim Thug later issued an apology for his comments, netizens thought it was insufficient and put him under fire.

“The only people that want time limits are other abusers”: Slim Thug faces online backlash for his controversial comments

On November 16, singer Cassie filed an explosive lawsuit against her longtime ex-boyfriend Diddy, who also goes by the names Puff Diddy and P. Diddy. The Me & U singer sued Diddy for allegedly subjecting her to decade-long physical assault, emotional and mental abuse, domestic violence, s*xual slavery, and r*pe, among other serious charges.

In the wake of the lawsuit, rapper Slim Thug shared his opinions via Instagram. He began by saying how the accusations against both Bill Cosby and Diddy were not based on facts and were rather “untruthful.”

He further mentioned that victims of abuse (such as Cassie in this case) should raise their voices and get their abusers arrested as and when things go down and not years later, saying such things deserve a “time limit.”

“What happened was…you were f*cking with a billionaire… all this time and then you went and followed your heart to f*cking with a trainer… now struggle time, the love wearing off, and now you trying to come up with ways you could get paid,” Slim Thug said.

Thereafter, when news broke that Cassie went ahead and settled the lawsuit with Diddy, the amount of which remains undisclosed so far, Slim Thug once again took to his Instagram Story, reiterated his previous statements, and remained steadfast in his stance.

“She got her bag, so everything was good but I’m just saying that it didn’t sound like no abuser-victim to me. It sounds like ‘I needed that bag’ and she got it and everything [is] good now, she fixed [it], everybody [is] happy now, right?”

As soon as his controversial remarks became viral, Slim Thug was put under fire. Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @baddietvv’s tweet.

Amid the ongoing backlash, Slim Thug issued a mea culpa on Instagram.

“That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything…I don’t hate Cassie, I didn’t even know Cassie was black…I just give y’all opinion, end of the day if I say something wrong correct me, tell me, I ain’t that small-minded,” he stated.

However, that too did not go down well with social media users as they continue to hold him in contempt.

Meanwhile, as per Baller Alert, netizens used this opportunity to also call out Slim Thug for allegedly fathering a child with his cousin and accusing him of being a misogynist.

Cassie and Diddy settled the lawsuit only a day after she filed it. While the amount remains unknown, both parties issued a joint statement saying that they “decided to resolve this matter amicably.”

While Cassie’s attorney lauded her “strength to go public with her lawsuit,” Diddy’s lawyer stated that the “decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” as reported by BBC.