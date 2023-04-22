"What a soft world we live in": Brian Fitzgerald bus driver video goes viral as internet calls out 'child abuse' charges

A Colorado school bus driver is currently facing 30 charges of child abuse after slamming on the brakes to teach the kids aboard his bus a lesson. The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on March 1, 2023, when Brian Fitzgerald was driving the Castle Rock Elementary School students home.

In the video from inside the bus, students can be seen hitting their faces on the seats in front of them due to the brake check.

Tai Le @TaiLe85113799 Colorado school bus driver, Brian Fitzgerald is facing 30 charges of child abuse.

Colorado school bus driver, Brian Fitzgerald is facing 30 charges of child abuse. https://t.co/fqxIgsvm4f

According to reports, 61-year-old Brian apologized to Douglas County School District officials for his actions. However, he also defended himself, claiming that he was trying to get the students to sit quietly in their seats and educate them on riding a bus properly.

Brian Fitzgerald is now facing 30 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, including child abuse with bodily injuries. This carries a maximum sentence of nearly 364 days in jail. The bus driver is due in court on May 12.

The footage from the bus was shared on Twitter by Daily Loud and several netizens seemed to side with the driver on this. They said that charging the driver with child abuse was a bit too much. One user @2billiondollarz sarcastically exclaimed that we live in a "soft world."

Sir Bud Fox @2billiondollarz



I’m with the bus driver. @DailyLoud What a soft world we live in. 9 miles per hour 🤦‍♂️I’m with the bus driver. @DailyLoud What a soft world we live in. 9 miles per hour 🤦‍♂️ I’m with the bus driver.

Netizens call out child abuse charges against Colorado bus driver

After watching the video of the incident and learning about the charges that Brian Fitzgerald is currently facing, many people on Twitter agreed that it was not required for the driver to be charged with 30 child abuse misdemeanors.

Several users said that as children, when they didn't sit down properly on the bus, their bus driver would do the same thing. They also stated that the world has turned soft and sensitive. Some of them shared their own experiences from when they were kids and said that their drivers would speed up or hit bumps to make the kids sit down quietly.

Queenie Bo Beanie @Her_Royal_Maj CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A school bus driver is facing 30 counts of child abuse after police say he intentionally slammed on the brakes to “teach the kids a lesson.” Brian Fitzgerald, 61, has since been fired following the March 1 incident that occurred in Castle Rock. CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A school bus driver is facing 30 counts of child abuse after police say he intentionally slammed on the brakes to “teach the kids a lesson.” Brian Fitzgerald, 61, has since been fired following the March 1 incident that occurred in Castle Rock.

They even said that they would fly from the back of the bus to the front. However, in the video, none of the kids seemed to have faced any of these extremities. Netizens were irate that parents don't teach their kids enough manners or how to behave inside a moving bus, and because of that, the bus driver has now lost his job.

Some of them even said that they would organize a GoFundMe page for Brian since he lost his job at the school and is also facing this many charges. Notorious Tate brother, Tristan Tate, also replied to Daily Loud's tweet and asked everyone to leave the driver alone.

Native719 ⬆️🇺🇸✈️ 🧢 @native719 @DailyLoud If my kids don’t sit in their seat on the bus, I hope their bus driver does this. @DailyLoud If my kids don’t sit in their seat on the bus, I hope their bus driver does this.

Him Possible @Juic3God @DailyLoud Wow what a sensitive world we live in. Take your kids to school if you don’t want a bus driver who actually wants them in their seats @DailyLoud Wow what a sensitive world we live in. Take your kids to school if you don’t want a bus driver who actually wants them in their seats

cfcmaz🇵🇹🇺🇸 @CFCmaz_ @DailyLoud CHILD ABUSE? the justice system needs a tweak @DailyLoud CHILD ABUSE? the justice system needs a tweak

B @Brandi0728 @DailyLoud This is ridiculous imo..ig charge me, too. I've done this w/my own kids for acting up while driving. My daddy (RIP) was a school bus driver for many yrs...he's even done this b4. Kids acting up & not staying in their seats can cause a serious accident. Those kids barely moved. @DailyLoud This is ridiculous imo..ig charge me, too. I've done this w/my own kids for acting up while driving. My daddy (RIP) was a school bus driver for many yrs...he's even done this b4. Kids acting up & not staying in their seats can cause a serious accident. Those kids barely moved.

Alex @alexpicciarelli @DailyLoud Seems like a solid way to teach a lesson without hurting anyone at all. Soft world @DailyLoud Seems like a solid way to teach a lesson without hurting anyone at all. Soft world

jquanthegamer @darth_genius @DailyLoud the caption made it seem like someone flew through the windshield it was a light tap wr fr raising a world of fragile adults @DailyLoud the caption made it seem like someone flew through the windshield it was a light tap wr fr raising a world of fragile adults

Conspiracy Realist @Lightwarrrior8 @TateTheTalisman @DailyLoud We need to set up a go fund me for this man @TateTheTalisman @DailyLoud We need to set up a go fund me for this man

Parent claims her son was terrified by the incident

In the video, the bus driver can be heard telling the students at one point before hitting the brakes:

"You guys want to see how dangerous that is?"

When the children jerked forward due to the brakes, the bus driver asked them whether they got it or not, adding that this is why they needed to be in their seats. He added that they would get written up if they didn't sit down properly. Some of the kids can be heard asking the driver why he did that.

prez @itsprezident



Guy should be getting a raise. @DailyLoud Doing the parents job.Guy should be getting a raise. @DailyLoud Doing the parents job.Guy should be getting a raise.

The students inside the bus ranged from kindergarten to 6th grade. One of them reportedly called their parents and reported the incident, saying:

“Um, the bus driver hit the brakes, and somebody got hurt so badly and is like bleeding on the cheek.”

When Brian dropped the child off at her stop, they allegedly started crying. The adult who came to pick them up then told the bus driver to go easy on the brakes. In response, Brian told the guardian that the kids were bouncing all over the bus and he was coming to a stop so he hit the brakes hard to send them back to their seats.

Lauren Thomason, another parent, said that her fourth-grader came home crying that afternoon, out of breath, sobbing, shaking, red-faced and terrified. After she helped him calm down, he recounted what happened on the bus. The parent then immediately called the Douglas County School District Transportation Department and asked officials to send her the video.

Johnny LongWood @zgc94 @DailyLoud Lauren thomason, what a sad pathetic parent. An absolute joke society should be ashamed of @DailyLoud Lauren thomason, what a sad pathetic parent. An absolute joke society should be ashamed of

Lauren Thomason claimed that her son slammed his head into the back of the seat in front of him and another friend of his son’s had slammed his head into the window, causing his head and neck to hurt. She said she was especially concerned since her son slipped on ice a few weeks ago and was still recovering from a concussion.

Douglas County School District appointed Brian Fitzgerald as a bus driver in October 2022. According to internal school records, Brian had just finished up less than a week before and was mostly driving by himself. The investigators said that he was not experienced enough in dealing with difficult students. Brian had previously been driving only special education children, and this incident was his first time driving a general education bus.

Poll : 0 votes