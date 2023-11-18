What did Stacey Abrams' brother-in-law do? Charges explored as federal judge's husband arrested on several counts

Jimmy Gardner, the brother-in-law of two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was arrested in Tampa, Florida on multiple charges, including human trafficking. He was apprehended after a 16-year-old girl reported being involved in disturbing events with him inside a hotel room. The 57-year-old is married to Abrams' sister, Georgia Federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner.

Tampa police said that the teen claimed that Gardner contacted her just before 1:45 am on Friday, November 17, 2023. He allegedly invited her to his hotel room, where he offered her money for s*xual acts, according to the New York Post. The publication added that while the girl had initially agreed to it, she changed her mind, which infuriated Gardner.

He then began to choke the teen who managed to escape and call 911. However, by the time the police arrived, Gardner had left the scene but he was arrested a few hours later when he turned himself in to a police precinct in Tampa.

WFLA reported that Gardner was arrested on multiple charges. These include human trafficking for commercial s*xual activity with a victim under the age of 18, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, 16 or 17 years of age by a person 24 years of age or older, and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

What are the charges against Stacey Abrams' brother-in-law Jimmie Gardner?

Jimmie Gardner has been charged with human trafficking, inappropriate touching of a minor, and battery. It is worth noting that while this isn't Gardner's first brush with the legal system, he was previously convicted wrongfully. In 1990, he was wrongfully convicted of s*xually assaulting two elderly women in West Virginia. He spent more than 26 years behind bars before his conviction was vacated and he was released in 2016.

Before he was wrongfully convicted and jailed, Gardner had a promising baseball career. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and spent four seasons in the minor leagues. Following his release, Gardner married Stacey Abrams' sister Judge Leslie Abrams-Gardner in 2018 and embarked on a new career as a motivational speaker.

Gardner describes himself as a social justice advocate, motivational speaker, and mentor to at-risk youth, and a freedom fighter on Instagram. His bio also states that he survived a wrongful conviction for 27 years.

Florida State Attorney Suzy Lopez emphasized the gravity of his current charges, stating that everyone is "entitled to the presumption of innocence."

"Our attorneys will prosecute this case as we would any other offender who is alleged to have committed these crimes. We take these charges very seriously," Lopez added.

Jimmie Gardner is currently being held in Orient Road Jail.

Who is Stacey Abrams? Know all about the American politician and attorney

Stacey Abrams is an American politician, attorney, and author, who is best known for her prominent role in Georgia politics. She was born on December 9, 1973, and served as a Democratic member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. She also became the Minority Leader from 2011 to 2017.

Stacey Abrams gained fame on the national level as the Democratic nominee in the Georgia gubernatorial election, narrowly losing in a closely contested race. She is widely recognized for her advocacy on issues like voting rights, fair elections, and social justice. Her efforts have made her a key figure in discussions surrounding political engagement and civil rights in the United States.