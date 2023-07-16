What is star of death? Costco seemingly pulls Bud Light Beer from shelves, leaves netizens in a frenzy 

After being in the news for a while now, Bud Light is now all set to make an exit from Costco, which has marked the infamous beer brand as a “star of death.” Marked with an asterisk, the “star of death” at Costco means that the retailer no longer plans to restock the product.

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg



Go woke, literally go broke.



According to a former Anheuser-Busch executive, the worst is yet to come… NEW: Costco appears to have dropped Bud Light from their stores after the beer company received the “Star of Death” which signals that the product will no longer be in stock.Go woke, literally go broke.According to a former Anheuser-Busch executive, the worst is yet to come… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This specifically implies that many Costco stores will now stop selling the beer after it gets sold out from their stores.

Costco has not released an official statement about it and hasn’t stated its reasons for doing so. However, social media users are speculating that most of it is due to the backlash Bud Light has been facing due to the Dylan Mulvaney collaboration, which took place in April this year.

Due to the collaboration with the trans influencer, Bud Light’s sales came down significantly, as calls for boycott grew stronger.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



Costco will NOT be restocking their shelves with Bud Light.



They are putting the woke beer on sale and will not be renewing their orders.



Alpha Males are victorious. Bud Light is DONE!

Social media users are now sharing pictures of the asterisk next to Bud Light at various Costco stores and reacting to the news of the beer brand being pulled down.

Costco marking Bud Light as the star of death sparks heated debate on social media

As netizens shared pictures of the price tag of the beer with the asterisk at various Costco locations, many were surprised, while others celebrated.

SHARKINTHEWATER @s_h_a_r_k_e_y COSTCO says... STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked.

As @s_h_a_r_k_e_y, a Twitter user, shared the images, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shared reactions after Costco seemingly pulls the controversial Beer brand from shelves: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, neither Costco nor Anheuser Busch has responded to the news. Hence, nothing can be said for sure unless the brands confirm the same.