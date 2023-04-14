What did Stephen Colbert say about Kid Rock? Late-night host trolls singer with Bud Light parody

American comedian Stephen Colbert slammed Kid Rock for protesting against Bud Light beer for choosing trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to endorse the brand. In an attempt to protest against the brand, Rock shot Bud Light cans with an assault-style rifle. While Dylan Mulvaney called the singer out for his stance, Colbert slammed Rock in his own unique way.

During The Late Show on April 11, 2023, Colbert presented a segment that began with a fake broadcast showing the backlash Bud Light received for recruiting Mulvaney. Colbert also called out the people who were against Bud Light's move and said:

“If you’re against trans people, why would you compare them to incredibly cool superheroes with laser eyes, indestructible skeletons, or who control the weather with s*xiness?”

Stephen Colbert's dig at 'Bud' Kid Rock was not that 'Light'

However, Stephen Colbert also showcased a made-up advertisement for a fake beer where he bashed conservatives who were against Mulvaney representing the brand.

The video's backdrop showed pictures of a rainbow Bud Light floating during a pride parade with a male voice asking people if they are tired of drinking "woke beer that blurs gender lines." The voice continued to ask if they wanted to drink beer that people were "assigned at birth," and added:

“Then reach for Shaft Beer, the only brew that comes in a can shaped like a [genitalia] so you know just who it’s for.”

The video then shows hyper-masculine men picking up the cans and sipping the brew in a "manly" way.

The ad, which was featured on Stephen Colbert's show, went on to show the two men spending time around a grill as they held on to their beer cans tightly, and a voice-over said:

“Shaft harkens back to a golden time when men knew how to do man stuff, like grab-a–ing in the shower. So tug on a Shaft today.”

Stephen Colbert's fake ad also gave another option saying that if the can was too much for the man's beer gut, they had another option as well - the Shaft Light - a mini two-inch version of the drink. Showcasing the size of the beer, the fake ad then scales the mini can alongside a wooden ruler, before comparing it to Kid Rock's genitalia.

The controversy began on April 2, 2023, when Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on her Instagram handle promoting Bud Light beer. The brand sent her customized cans to celebrate 365 days of her womanhood, a series she started on TikTok. However, several people disliked the brand's move and spoke against it, even calling for it to be canceled.

Kid Rock, too, was one of these people and he shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, he wore his MAGA hat and laid a bunch of Bud Light cans on a table, firing at them from a distance.

In the video, he said:

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

Kid Rock was joined by country singer Travis Tritt, who also renounced the brand and removed it from his tour's hospitality.

Others joining the anti-Dylan Mulvaney bandwagon are Megyn Kelly and Webster Barnaby. During the April 11's segment of The Late Show, Barnaby was also trolled by Stephen Colbert. The politician compared trans people to "mutants" while discussing Florida's "bathroom bill."

As of writing, Kid Rock has not responded to Stephen Colbert's parody ad. Meanwhile, Dylan Mulvaney did respond to Kid Rock's video when she appeared on the Onward with Rosie O'Donnell podcast. She said that beer companies have always supported the LGBTQIA+ community, and asked Rock to put his gun down as it was in bad taste.

