What did Steven Martin Strumpf do? Charges explored as Columbia man arrested in fatal house fire that left one dead

Steven Martin Strumpf was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of murder, arson, armed criminal action, and fraudulent use of a credit card, per KRCGTV. The 31-year-old was arrested by the police in connection to the fire that caused the death of one person and is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail.

A deadly house fire broke out on the morning of Friday, January 19, 2024, in the 3900 block of Deerfoot Way in Columbia. They discovered one person deceased under the debris of the house after the fire.

The arrest affidavit, according to Law&Crime, reveals that Strumpf is accused of fatally stabbing his father, whose name is redacted in the document.

Steven Martin Strumpf's alleged actions that led to the house fire

The Columbia, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire at 12:01 am on Friday, January 19, 2024, in the 3900 block of Deerfoot Way. Upon extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered a deceased man in the garage which prompted an intensive investigation.

A fire marshal determined that the fire originated in the garage, and a police dog, Tony detected an accelerant near where the victim's body was found, according to the affidavit. The victim's girlfriend revealed that he had picked up his son, Steven Martin Strumpf, from the Amtrak station in Kansas City on Wednesday. Strumpf had reportedly been staying with his father at the Deerfoot Way home.

Witnesses informed detectives that they saw Steven moving items out of his father's garage approximately seven hours before the fire. He was seen transferring them into a dark-colored sedan.

The victim's girlfriend also reported a fraudulent charge on their shared credit card, amounting to over $200 at a Columbia hotel. Investigators, reviewing surveillance footage at the hotel, allegedly identified Strumpf renting a room around 4 am Friday, January 19, just four hours after the fire.

Around midnight, the police located Strumpf in a blue Toyota Corolla. They initially detained him on charges associated with fraudulent credit card use.

At the time of his arrest, Steven allegedly had a knife in his car that had his father's blood on it. Authorities also recovered the victim's driver's license and credit card from the vehicle.

Steven Martin Strumpf confesses to stabbing his father

Steven Martin Strumpf, 31, has been arrested on charges of the suspicious house fire on Deerfoot Way. According to online jail records, he is currently held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

During questioning at police headquarters, he allegedly made disturbing statements to the police.

"I killed an ally instead of an enemy because I can't see what I'm doing." Steven Martin Strumpf allegedly confessed.

Strumpf allegedly admitted to stabbing his father "several times in the neck area," with the knife found in the car.

Prosecutors have swiftly charged Steven Martin Strumpf with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree arson, and fraudulent use of a credit card. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, January 22.

As the legal process goes on, the victim has not yet been positively identified, and the investigation remains ongoing. However, it is believed that he is Strumpf's father.