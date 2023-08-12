What did Sudipta Mohanty do? Charges explored as Boston doctor accused of indecent act on a flight

33-year-old Sudipta Mohanty was arrested on Thursday for reportedly m*sturbating on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight 90 from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. During this lewd act, Mohanty was sitting next to a 14-year-old girl. Sudipta Mohanty faced several charges including one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

It was further revealed that he was an internal medicine specialist and primary care doctor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston at the time of the incident.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Boston doctor, Sudipta Mohanty was accused of allegedly m*sturbating on a flight while sitting next to a 14-year-old girl

On May 27, 2022, Boston doctor, Sudipta Mohanty was accused of m*sturbating while sitting next to a 14-year-old girl, who was "disgusted and very uncomfortable," as per the New York Post. The identity of the teenager, who was travelling with her grandparents has not been revealed.

Mohanty was reportedly traveling with his female "companion." She was sleeping on Sudipta Mohanty's shoulder when the incident allegedly took place. The criminal complaint against Mohanty said:

"The Companion was sleeping on MOHANTY’s shoulder. MOHANTY had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck. Minor A noticed that MOHANTY’s leg was bouncing up and down."

It further stated:

"Minor A was not really sure why that was but did not think anything of it. Minor A then got up and went to the restroom. When Minor A returned to her seat, MOHANTY then got up and went to the restroom. He returned to his seat soon thereafter."

After a few minutes, the teenager noticed that the blanket was no more covering him. She then got up from her seat and went to another empty seat next to a lady. Her grandparents were asleep at the time and she didn't want to create a scene.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Thursday (Image via Twitter)

The victim's family contacted the airline, who then reached out to the FBI

The victim spoke to her mother and grandmother about the inappropriate act and they called Hawaiian Airlines to complain about the same. The airline then contacted the FBI, who initiated an investigation.

On May 6, 2023, FBI agents visited Sudipta Mohanty's house to question him, and he appeared nervous. He told the feds that he had just kissed his female companion and that the minor misunderstood what she saw. As per the New York Post, authorities then asked him if he m*sturbated in front of a 14-year-old girl, to which he replied:

"I have no recollection of that."

The spokesperson for the hospital where Mohanty worked revealed that he has been on leave since the charges against him came to light. He made his court appearance on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley and was arrested. As per the New York Post, he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from individuals under the age of 18 and from spaces where they may gather.