"What in the Sweet Home Alabama?": Slim Thug baby with cousin claim sparks disbelief in wake of Cassie backlash

Rapper Stayve Jerome Thomas, better known by his stage name Slim Thug, has recently become the subject of the internet’s derision after the 43-year-old slammed Cassie Ventura over her abuse allegations against Bad Boy Records founder Diddy in a now-settled lawsuit.

In a video posted after R&B singer Cassie Ventura settled the lawsuit accusing Diddy of r*pe, s*x trafficking and physical abuse during the course of their relationship, rapper Slim Thug appeared to cast doubts over the singer's allegations.

Slim Thug accused Cassie of filing a lawsuit to secure a financial settlement, adding that he does not believe the singer’s claims of abuse as she did not report them soon after the attacks happened.

“When s**to go down, you speak on it right there. It should be nuff and void. Let the people know immediately. There should be a time limit. What happened was…you were f***ing with a billionaire with all this bread all this time and then you went and followed your heart to f***ing with a trainer… now struggle time, the love wearing off and now you trying to come up with ways you could get paid.”

However, Thug did not comment on Diddy's decision to swiftly reach a settlement rather than clear his name in the trial despite maintaining his innocence.

The rapper’s aspersions against Cassie have triggered widespread backlash. Slim Thug's pejorative views led netizens to unearth old claims, suggesting he fathered a child with his cousin in an attempt to deride the Midlife Crisis rapper. The claim has stunned social media users, prompting them to exclaim:

"Cousin!?!?!? What in the Sweet Home Alabama?"

Houston rapper Slim Thug's baby with cousin claim explored

Houston rapper Slim Thug recently faced backlash for criticizing Cassie Ventura over the abuse lawsuit against Diddy. In a video on instagram, Thug asserted that he did not believe the allegations as Cassie settled the lawsuit a day after the documents were filed in court.

The rapper suggested that Cassie should have involved law enforcement soon after she was attacked to protect further victims of assault. The rapper appeared to doubt the singer’s motives behind the lawsuit, suggesting it was a ploy to secure a financial settlement.

In the wake of the video, outraged social media users unearthed old claims about the rapper having fathered a child with his second cousin. The claim first appeared in multiple blog posts in 2010, shortly after Slim Thug broke up with singer Letoya Luckett.

At the time, Slim Thug, in an interview with Formspring, admitted his 10-year relationship with singer LeToya Luckett ended after he had a baby with another woman.

However, despite the rapper never disclosing the identity of the woman social media users and blog sites claimed that the woman was Thug’s second cousin. While Thug has never confirmed the reports, he has not denied the allegations either.

Netizens react to Houston rapper's baby with cousin claim

Shortly after Thug posted the video seemingly casting aspersions at Cassie over the Diddy lawsuit, social media users unearthed the claim to shame the rapper into silence. The claim has sparked disbelief online.

As the claim gained steam online, the rapper issued an apology to Cassie.

“That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything…I don’t hate Cassie, I didn’t even know Cassie was black…I just give y’all opinion, end of the day if I say something wrong correct me, tell me, I ain’t that small-minded.”

Meanwhile, despite claims suggesting that the Houston rapper fathered a child with his second cousin, leading to his breakup with singer LeToya Luckett, the former couple have not confirmed the reports circulating online.

Slim Thug and his former girlfriend LeToya Luckett, sat down for a conversation on the Destiny Child's member’s new YouTube series Leave it to Letoya in 2022, where they discussed what led to the end of their relationship.

The former couple said that they were quite young at the time and alluded that Slim Thug’s success at that age led him to stray. During the interview, the former couple appeared amicable and said they did not harbor any resentment toward each other.